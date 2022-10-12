Read full article on original website
money.com
The Latest Inflation Data Is More Bad News for Investors
The latest inflation data is in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and it's not good news for investors. The consumer price index (CPI) — a measure of what consumers are paying for goods and services — rose 0.4% in September and is up 8.2% from a year ago. That's higher than economists were expecting. And while the report shows inflation eased slightly last month, it still remains stubbornly high. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, jumped 6.6% from a year ago, the biggest 12-month gain in 40 years.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Plunges Below $19,000 Ahead of Fresh U.S. CPI Report
The world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is on a downward trend again on Thursday, falling to a three-week low below $19,000. As investors prepare for the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a barometer for measuring inflation, before the Federal Reserve’s November decision on another interest rate hike, the price of Bitcoin plunged.
kitco.com
CPI came in exactly as Fed predicted but above forecasts from economists
Today the BLS released the September CPI inflation report. The report showed that inflation increased by 0.4% in September which was higher than the forecasts from economists polled by Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Economists were anticipating that inflation would come in at 8.1% year-over-year. However, in this case, the Federal Reserve’s predictions for the CPI were spot on.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Brush Off Hot CPI Update in Major Reversal
Stocks initially sold off Thursday after the latest consumer price index (CPI) showed inflation remained stubbornly high in September, before embarking on a massive rebound to end the day with impressive gains. Splunk Stock's a Buy, Says Analyst. Here's Why. The Labor Department this morning said consumer prices ran hotter-than-expected...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Preparing For The CPI Reading: Market Braces For Volatility
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Markets Prepare For CPI Surprise. The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI)...
Social Security COLA: What Is the Smallest Amount To Expect in 2023?
This year's soaring inflation rate has all but assured that in 2023, Social Security recipients will get their highest cost-of-living adjustment in 41 years. Based on the latest consumer price data,...
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Inflation Data Shock: September CPI Runs Hot at 8.2%, Core Pressures Spike
U.S. inflation slowed modestly last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, but core consumer prices spiked higher for a second consecutive reading, cementing the case for big Fed rate hikes between now and the end of the year. The headline consumer price index for the month...
The Fed will be more aggressive with rate hikes into early 2023 after September's inflation shock, Barclays says
The Federal Reserve could push up its benchmark interest rate past 5% in 2023, Barclays said Thursday as September's hotter-than-anticipated inflation report prompted it to change its projections for the central bank's policy moves. "We now expect more aggressive, front-loaded hikes by the Fed in the next few meetings," Jonathan...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks roar back after sinking on hot inflation data
U.S. stocks recovered Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street looked to shake off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 900 points, or 3.12%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Biden says prices “too high” as inflation rises before midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the consumer price index report released on Thursday shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House.
Tyson Foods flees Chicago, inflation reports, 3Q earnings and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Monday that could impact trading. OIL COMPANY BLASTS CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS: Valero hit back at California’s Energy Commission (CEC) last week after the agency demanded oil refinery executives explain why, despite declining crude oil prices, gas prices have spiked. "[C]rude oil prices...
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower with S&P 500 booking 6-day losing streak as investors digest Fed minutes, await CPI
U.S. stock indexes ended a volatile session slightly lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting deepened concerns that policy makers will continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy. How stock-index futures traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 28.34...
Consumer Price Index: How Much More Did Bacon & Eggs Cost You in September Because of Inflation?
Eating a quality home-cooked meal is becoming more of a luxury in 2022 as the prices of groceries continue to go up, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report released Thursday, October 13....
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
forkast.news
Bitcoin drops 3% as U.S. inflation rises 0.4% in September
Bitcoin dropped 3% after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation indicator, rose 0.4% in September from August. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization traded at US$18,432 at 10:30 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to CoinMarketCap. All cryptocurrencies in the...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Eyes $20K After Dropping to 3-Week Low Amid CPI-Induced Volatility (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap briefly dipped below $900 billion yesterday, but today’s gains have helped it reclaim that line. Bitcoin went through a rollercoaster of a trading day, dumping to just over $18,000 before shooting back up to $20,000. Most altcoins are well in the green on a daily...
