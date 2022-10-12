ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

The Latest Inflation Data Is More Bad News for Investors

The latest inflation data is in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and it's not good news for investors. The consumer price index (CPI) — a measure of what consumers are paying for goods and services — rose 0.4% in September and is up 8.2% from a year ago. That's higher than economists were expecting. And while the report shows inflation eased slightly last month, it still remains stubbornly high. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, jumped 6.6% from a year ago, the biggest 12-month gain in 40 years.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Plunges Below $19,000 Ahead of Fresh U.S. CPI Report

The world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is on a downward trend again on Thursday, falling to a three-week low below $19,000. As investors prepare for the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a barometer for measuring inflation, before the Federal Reserve’s November decision on another interest rate hike, the price of Bitcoin plunged.
STOCKS
kitco.com

CPI came in exactly as Fed predicted but above forecasts from economists

Today the BLS released the September CPI inflation report. The report showed that inflation increased by 0.4% in September which was higher than the forecasts from economists polled by Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Economists were anticipating that inflation would come in at 8.1% year-over-year. However, in this case, the Federal Reserve’s predictions for the CPI were spot on.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Brush Off Hot CPI Update in Major Reversal

Stocks initially sold off Thursday after the latest consumer price index (CPI) showed inflation remained stubbornly high in September, before embarking on a massive rebound to end the day with impressive gains. Splunk Stock's a Buy, Says Analyst. Here's Why. The Labor Department this morning said consumer prices ran hotter-than-expected...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpi#Bls#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
bitcoinmagazine.com

Preparing For The CPI Reading: Market Braces For Volatility

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Markets Prepare For CPI Surprise. The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI)...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Money

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
BUSINESS
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks roar back after sinking on hot inflation data

U.S. stocks recovered Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street looked to shake off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 900 points, or 3.12%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
STOCKS
msn.com

U.S. stocks end lower with S&P 500 booking 6-day losing streak as investors digest Fed minutes, await CPI

U.S. stock indexes ended a volatile session slightly lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting deepened concerns that policy makers will continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy. How stock-index futures traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 28.34...
STOCKS
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
STOCKS
forkast.news

Bitcoin drops 3% as U.S. inflation rises 0.4% in September

Bitcoin dropped 3% after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation indicator, rose 0.4% in September from August. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization traded at US$18,432 at 10:30 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to CoinMarketCap. All cryptocurrencies in the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy