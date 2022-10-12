ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

NBC Sports

McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United legend and A-League mentor Dwight Yorke slams the 'disturbing' lack of black coaches in football: 'It's because of skin colour…what else could it be?'

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke is convinced the colour of his skin has stalled his progression as a football manager. Now overseeing an attacking galaxy of stars in the A-League with Macarthur FC, the 50-year-old pointed to initially being overlooked for coaching roles in England not long after hanging up his playing boots.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

B﻿ukayo Saka score to move Arsenal closer to Europa League knockouts

A﻿rsenal take big step towards qualifying for di Europa League knockout stage wit dia win against Bodo/ Glimt on Thursday night. D﻿i win come afta Bukayo Saka collabo with di impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and im effort bin hit one defender before e go back off im chin and past di goalkeeper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United identify surprise replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly identified Brentford striker Ivan Toney as their ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is expected to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, should any of Europe’s top clubs actually express an interest in signing him. Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly want a replacement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 10

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 10! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and with the last international break before the World Cup already in the books.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA
CBS Sports

USA Curling defends CEO Jeff Plush after allegations he contributed to 'systemic' abuse in NWSL

USA Curling has defended CEO Jeff Plush following allegations that he failed to respond to players' complaints of abuse and sexual harassment during his tenure as NWSL commissioner, per USA Today. An investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates showed that NWSL players reported abuse by coaches during Plush's tenure as commissioner from January of 2015 to March of 2017. The allegations against coaches included "verbal tirades, retaliation, sexual harassment and sexual coercion."
SOCCER
BBC

Somerset football clubs say they are being hit by fuel costs

Grassroots football clubs say they are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis. Hire charges for pitches and travel costs to away matches are on the rise, say some teams in Somerset. But clubs say they are reluctant to put up their charges for players and are instead...
SOCCER
BBC

K﻿lopp on Man City 'challenge', stopping Haaland and Salah

J﻿urgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Manchester City. He said the big win over Rangers has changed the mood, but added that facing "the best team in the world" in City "is a big challenge and always will be". O﻿n conceding first again...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to sign English striker in January if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves

Manchester United will look to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. Toney has had an excellent season for Brentford so far, even earning his first call-up to the England squad. Many questioned whether Toney could make the step up to the Premier League after scoring plenty of goals in the Championship, but the towering striker has adapted with ease.
PREMIER LEAGUE

