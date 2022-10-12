Read full article on original website
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Argentina given huge injury boost ahead of the World Cup as scans reveal Angel di Maria's injury is not as bad as first feared... but the Juventus star will miss his side's final two Champions League games
Juventus star Angel di Maria is set to be fit for the World Cup after his club said he would only be out for 20 days with an injury the Argentine feared may force him to miss the tournament in Qatar. Di Maria left the pitch in tears after sustaining...
Yardbarker
Ex-Liverpool Star Warns Chelsea About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United
Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window of 2021 and the superstar's return to the club was met with massive backing from the supporters. However, his place in the team has been questioned quite often since his arrival and some wonder whether or not...
NBC Sports
McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)
Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
Yardbarker
Eagle-eyed Manchester United fans spot potentially significant Mason Greenwood detail
Rumours circling on Twitter point towards Mason Greenwood and his former partner re-following each other on Instagram. Greenwood is currently out on bail as the police continue their investigations into multiple allegations of wrongdoing against the suspended Manchester United player. Greenwood appeared to have a mightily bright future ahead of...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
Manchester United legend and A-League mentor Dwight Yorke slams the 'disturbing' lack of black coaches in football: 'It's because of skin colour…what else could it be?'
Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke is convinced the colour of his skin has stalled his progression as a football manager. Now overseeing an attacking galaxy of stars in the A-League with Macarthur FC, the 50-year-old pointed to initially being overlooked for coaching roles in England not long after hanging up his playing boots.
BBC
Bukayo Saka score to move Arsenal closer to Europa League knockouts
Arsenal take big step towards qualifying for di Europa League knockout stage wit dia win against Bodo/ Glimt on Thursday night. Di win come afta Bukayo Saka collabo with di impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and im effort bin hit one defender before e go back off im chin and past di goalkeeper.
Yardbarker
Manchester United identify surprise replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly identified Brentford striker Ivan Toney as their ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is expected to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, should any of Europe’s top clubs actually express an interest in signing him. Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly want a replacement...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 10
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 10! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and with the last international break before the World Cup already in the books.
Arsenal and Man Utd face losing South American stars for Premier League clash as Conmebol ask Fifa for early release
PREMIER LEAGUE clubs could be without their South American stars for the final match before the World Cup as Conmebol requested they were allowed an early release. Conmebol, the equivalent of Uefa for South America, made a formal request to Fifa to grant their players are free to link up with the squad from Wednesday, November 9.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Arsenal and Manchester United set to battle it out for Brazilian who wants Premier League move
Arsenal and Manchester United are set to battle it out for young Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo. Leonardo currently plays in the Brazilian league for Santos where he has managed 31 goals in 112 games, despite being just 19 years old. The Brazilian youngster has recently expressed his desire to play...
Report: Juventus Are Interested In January Transfer For Ilkay Gundogan
Serie A giants Juventus are interested in Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, according to a report.
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA・
CBS Sports
USA Curling defends CEO Jeff Plush after allegations he contributed to 'systemic' abuse in NWSL
USA Curling has defended CEO Jeff Plush following allegations that he failed to respond to players' complaints of abuse and sexual harassment during his tenure as NWSL commissioner, per USA Today. An investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates showed that NWSL players reported abuse by coaches during Plush's tenure as commissioner from January of 2015 to March of 2017. The allegations against coaches included "verbal tirades, retaliation, sexual harassment and sexual coercion."
BBC
Somerset football clubs say they are being hit by fuel costs
Grassroots football clubs say they are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis. Hire charges for pitches and travel costs to away matches are on the rise, say some teams in Somerset. But clubs say they are reluctant to put up their charges for players and are instead...
BBC
Klopp on Man City 'challenge', stopping Haaland and Salah
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Manchester City. He said the big win over Rangers has changed the mood, but added that facing "the best team in the world" in City "is a big challenge and always will be". On conceding first again...
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to sign English striker in January if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves
Manchester United will look to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. Toney has had an excellent season for Brentford so far, even earning his first call-up to the England squad. Many questioned whether Toney could make the step up to the Premier League after scoring plenty of goals in the Championship, but the towering striker has adapted with ease.
Steven Gerrard Says Graham Potter Had to Suffer to Earn The Chelsea Job
The two English managers prepare to face off this weekend as the Blues take on Aston Villa.
BBC
Leah Williamson: England and Arsenal defender out for 'several weeks' with foot injury
England captain Leah Williamson will be out of action for "several weeks" with a foot injury. Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall confirmed that Williamson will undergo further assessment, but it is not likely she will need surgery. The 25-year-old centre-back was ruled out of England's friendlies against the United States and...
