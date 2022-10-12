ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

"She was one in a million": Friend mourns North Andover woman killed in crash

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Friends and family of Urushi Madani are mourning the loss of the North Andover native and her friend Delanie Fekert of New York. The 25-year-old women were killed in a three-car crash in Boston over the weekend. "It's just weighing heavy on our hearts we couldn't be there to protect her," said her best friend and former roommate Jillian Milch."Roosh and I, we lived together for 4 years, we were just totally inseparable."The women were ridesharing in a 2007 Lexus SUV on 93 Northbound Saturday when at approximately 10 p.m. they were hit from...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Thrillist

Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled

Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
The Atlantic

Why Is the Most American Fruit So Hard to Buy?

By the time I arrived at Brooklyn’s Park Slope farmers’ market in search of a pawpaw one morning last week, it was already too late: The weird green fruit had sold out within an hour. “You have to get here early,” Jeff Rowe of Orchard Hill Organics, the market’s lone pawpaw vendor, told me. The day before, I had struck out in Manhattan’s expansive Union Square Greenmarket, where a seller told me pawpaws were extremely rare. The most upscale grocery stores—the kind that sell black garlic and cotton-candy grapes—also had none to offer.
BROOKLYN, NY
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s

Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Jason's World

Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard

A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.
CBS Boston

Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway

ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
ACTON, ME
