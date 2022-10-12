Read full article on original website
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
One of the Most Haunted Forests in America is Located Here in Massachusetts
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
What is the most popular candy in Massachusetts this Halloween?
The time for trick-or-treating is fast approaching, when families and children in costumes will criss-cross neighborhoods nationwide in the pursuit of candy. But which candy is this year’s preferred sweet treat in the Bay State? Recent data compiled by the global marketing agency Top Agency has the answer for Massachusetts and the other 49 states.
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
"She was one in a million": Friend mourns North Andover woman killed in crash
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Friends and family of Urushi Madani are mourning the loss of the North Andover native and her friend Delanie Fekert of New York. The 25-year-old women were killed in a three-car crash in Boston over the weekend. "It's just weighing heavy on our hearts we couldn't be there to protect her," said her best friend and former roommate Jillian Milch."Roosh and I, we lived together for 4 years, we were just totally inseparable."The women were ridesharing in a 2007 Lexus SUV on 93 Northbound Saturday when at approximately 10 p.m. they were hit from...
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
Why Is the Most American Fruit So Hard to Buy?
By the time I arrived at Brooklyn’s Park Slope farmers’ market in search of a pawpaw one morning last week, it was already too late: The weird green fruit had sold out within an hour. “You have to get here early,” Jeff Rowe of Orchard Hill Organics, the market’s lone pawpaw vendor, told me. The day before, I had struck out in Manhattan’s expansive Union Square Greenmarket, where a seller told me pawpaws were extremely rare. The most upscale grocery stores—the kind that sell black garlic and cotton-candy grapes—also had none to offer.
Massachusetts governor says migrants bussed from Martha’s Vineyard leaving temporary shelter at military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says migrants in temporary shelters on Joint Base Cape Cod after being bussed from Martha's Vineyard are expected to leave this week.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
Two ‘severely decomposed’ bodies discovered in former Rhode Island mayor's home
Police said the bodies of an elderly woman and an elderly man were found Monday inside the residence of former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard.
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard
A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.
Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway
ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
