Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Hypebae
Kero x Acne Studios Drop FW22 Footwear Collaboration
Just in time for rain and snow season, Acne Studios has joined forces with Swedish heritage brand Kero for the first time to debut a capsule footwear collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Loved for its special craftsmanship, Kero’s famous Sami “beak” shoe is reimagined through Acne Studios’ lens. Thinking carefully about...
Hypebae
Faculty’s Latest Nail Polish Drop Encapsulates Self-Discovery and Creativity Through the Color Pink
Gender-inclusive brand FACULTY releases “Power,” a hyper-pink nail polish to its lacquer collection. The drop is inspired by the FACULTY’s origin story steeped in non-conformism, self-exploration and creativity. Founder Umar ElBably, a self-described misfit, found “Power” through his self-discovery while growing up. During that time, ElBably found that true strength lies in the vulnerability achieved when one is their most authentic self. For the first time, the visual campaign features ElBably, highlighting the thin line of masculine fragility, uniformed work and other environments that many endure — revealing the genuine empathy and tenderness underneath everyone.
Hypebae
Lack of Color Launches Vacation-Inspired "Paradis" Collection
Cult-favorite brand Lack of Color has just dropped its “Paradis” collection, unveiling a beach-ready assortment of hats made for basking in the sun. Designed for your next tropical getaway, the Australian brand’s newest array of accessories is comprised of a coastal grandma-approved wide-brimmed straw hat, adorned with stunning seashells, alongside a primary colored-striped terry bucket. Elsewhere, an effortlessly cool Rancher hat arrives in a sunset-inspired orange hue and is perfectly equipped for afternoons spent by the shore or embarking on a sun-soaked adventure. Meanwhile, cozy bucket hats provide extra warmth while you tan your other extremities.
Hypebae
It's Official, Palace and Gucci's Highly-Anticipated Collab Is Coming Soon
After numerous rumors, we can finally confirm that Alessandro Michele and Palace Skateboards will in fact be releasing a collaboration, and it’s coming sooner than you think. Taking cues from Palace’s own back-catalogue alongside Gucci‘s inimitable influence, the collection draws inspiration from the street, the place in which “fashion...
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
sneakernews.com
Nike Embosses A Classic Hoops Logo On The Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic basketball sneaker designs of all-time. And while the silhouette may no longer be omnipresent in professional basketball, it continues to call back to its roots. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s design emerged in a grey and green ensemble featuring classic hoops...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Vachetta Tan” Officially Revealed: Details
This year has been a big one for the Air Jordan 7. As many of you know, this is a sneaker that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to plenty of dope retros, and it is also culminating in some new colorways. The Jordan 7 is one of those models that can lead […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800
Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
Hypebae
Fragment design Teams Up With VanMoof on S3 e-Bike
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design has joined forces with VanMoof on a minimalist iteration of the S3 e-bike. The release marks the Amsterdam-based brand’s latest foray into the streetwear and fashion space, with previous collaborations featuring names like Jacquemus. This time around, the company has worked with the Japanese designer on an all-black limited-edition bike, which arrives as part of fragment’s new capsule collection set to hit Dover Street Market London.
Hypebae
Jessica Gonsalves Announces ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 Collab
In September 2021, ASICS announced plans to expand its portfolio of collaborations with The ASICS Collective, a project led by Awake NY founder and former Supreme creative director Angelo Baque. Photographer and designer Renell Medrano‘s ASICS collaboration back in August was part of this collective and now Jessica Gonsalves, co-founder of Procell vintage, is next up.
Hypebae
Carhartt WIP's FW22 Campaign Spotlights Local Cafes and Shopfronts
Bringing things a little closer to home this season, Carhartt WIP‘s new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign celebrates local cafes and shopfronts, shot by London-based photographer Elena Cremona. Taking cues from a range of FW trends, the campaign sees garments featuring motocross motifs and varsity-inspired embroidery, punctuated by the brand’s...
Chlöe Steps Out in a Cutout Bodysuit Held Together by Metal Chains
After performing during New York City's The New Yorker Festival this past weekend, Chlöe appeared on stage the very next day for a concert at the One MusicFest in Atlanta. As every performer has a signature look, a cutout bodysuit seems to be Chlöe's current performance outfit of choice, and she certainly didn't disappoint when it came to her showing in Atlanta over the weekend.
Hypebae
Beyond Retro's New Collection Is Made from 100% Pre-Loved Textiles
Beyond Retro, one of the U.K.’s biggest vintage fashion retailers, just announced the launch of its new “Beyond Remade” collection, made from 100% pre-loved textiles. Utilizing recycled materials like denim, duck canvas and suede, the new collection upcycles them into new pieces, inspired by vintage classics. Transformed into wardrobe staples like denim dungarees and patchwork jackets, “Beyond Remade” features completely unique items, each made from 100% pre-loved textiles. Tapping into moments from British and Swedish fashion history, the collection draws on Beyond Retro’s sustainable heritage, offering pieces inspired by the outdoors.
Hypebae
Yoon Ahn's AMBUSH Teases Reese's Puffs Collab
Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH is set to be joining forces with cult chocolate brand Reese’s, for a new age takeover of its signature Reese’s Puffs cereal. The pair are partnering for the first time, with a collaboration that sees Ahn put her edgy spin on Reese’s cereal boxes. Offering a limited-edition version of the Reese’s Puffs cereal box, the collaboration is rumored for release pretty soon, with little else about the partnership revealed.
Hypebae
PANGAIA's New Capsule Collection Was Dyed Using Food Waste
Materials science brand PANGAIA recently launched a new capsule collection comprised of its signature 365 sweatshirts and sweatpants, but this time, each garment has been expertly dyed using food waste. The new innovation is a continuation of the brand’s ongoing efforts to develop sustainable dye solutions, offering alternatives that are less water intensive and require no harmful chemicals.
Hypebae
Maison Margiela and Reebok Drop New Instapump Fury Memory Of Sneakers
Maison Margiela and Reebok have come together to release the Instapump Fury Memory Of sneakers in two OG colorways — black, yellow and red, as well as a black, silver and blue option. The bold combination of primary colors pays homage to the original launch of the chunky shoes in 1996.
todaynftnews.com
MoonPay’s Deep Objects NFT Collection rally straight to OpenSea top position
Just after minting ended on October 10th, the first NFT collection for Deep Objects, a group of curators committed to pushing the limits of design and technology, shot to the top trending position on OpenSea. The self-service NFT minting technology launched by MoonPay in June, HyperMint, was used to create...
Bringing Japanese “Bosai” to the World! Introducing “JB SHOP”, an Online Shop for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Products, and “Kochi Bosai”, Special Site.
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- To mark October 13, International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, we would like to introduce JB SHOP ( https://jbshop.jp/ ), the online specialty store for disaster risk reduction and management products run by Trustia Corporation (based in Tokyo’s Taito Ward), and KOCHI BOSAI ( https://japan-bosai.jp/kochi/ ), a site dedicated to disaster risk reduction and management. Both sites allow customers to easily source excellent disaster risk reduction and management supplies from Japan, and specifically Kochi Prefecture, even from overseas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005717/en/ Made in Prefecture Kochi (Graphic: Business Wire)
