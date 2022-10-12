ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ifiberone.com

Man charged in Sept. 25 robbery, shooting near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a 41-year-old man near Moses Lake in September. Ismael Cristian Bravo was charged Friday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KREM2

Wenatchee police make arrests in homicide investigation

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) made several arrests between Oct. 10-11 in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to police, officers were responding to what they thought was a possible cardiac arrest at a residence in Wenatchee on Aug. 12.. After arriving, they learned that the call they were responding to was a shooting.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Apprehended suspect in burglary near Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — The burglary suspect arrested after barricading himself inside the victim’s home near Moses Lake has been identified as a 42-year-old Moses Lake man. Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested after being caught by a police K9. Grant County Deputies say he was found hiding in the attic of a residence after he and another suspect broke in Thursday morning. Robles Mejia was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Man Gets 6 Years For June Bomb Threat At Chelan County Courthouse

A 35-year-old East Wenatchee man will serve a six-year term in prison after admitting he called in a bomb scare to the Chelan County Courthouse in June. Wenatchee Police think Nicholas Henry Fulcher made the threat in order to avoid appearing in court on a charge he assaulted a nurse at Central Washington Hospital.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years

Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Big Lots
ncwlife.com

Suspect charged with aggravated murder in shooting of Yair Flores

WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Monday in the murder of Yair Flores, the teenager found shot to death in his family's home in August. Markheil Leon Ford was booked into the Chelan County jail at 12:51 p.m. on a warrant charging him with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Wenatchee police say Ford crept to a window of Flores’ home in the 1600 block of Methow Street about 11:56 p.m. Aug. 12 and opened fire, killing the 18-year-old while he lay in bed with his girlfriend.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Account set up to assist family of man killed outside Orondo

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of the Wenatchee man who died tragically Wednesday when his vehicle hit a large piece of concrete on Highway 97 near Orondo. According to the page, 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was the financial provider for his wife and four children....
WENATCHEE, WA
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Yakama Nation brothers sentenced for murders, carjacking on reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakama Nation brothers have been sentenced to significant prison time following the string of murders and carjacking that occurred on the Yakama reservation in June 2019. In March 2022, a jury found James Cloud, 39, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of...
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Quincy woman killed in crash near George

GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday.  The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

GoFundMe Created for Driver Killed on US 97

The family of the driver who was killed on US 97 Wednesday night is asking for donations while they go through this difficult transition. “Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was a wonderful husband, father, and friend who dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” Edith Garcia wrote. On Oct....
ORONDO, WA

