Read full article on original website
Related
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
mmanews.com
Watch: Kickboxer Sends Opponent Tumbling With Crunching Headkick
A brain-rattling headkick from kickboxer Krzysztof Mariańczyk left his opponent out for the count at The War 4. The sensational KO took place on the main card of the event on Saturday in Poland. Mariańczyk, who fights as a lightweight, was looking to keep his six-fight undefeated combat sports record in tact.
MMAmania.com
LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers
Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Uriah Hall: Ring girls making $70K compared to 10/10 UFC fighter purses is ‘utterly f—king ridiculous’
Uriah Hall is done with mixed martial arts (MMA), but he’s still down for a good time that sees him paid for his efforts. The Ultimate Fighter 17 (TUF) runner-up called it a career this past Aug. 2022 after a tough unanimous decision loss to Andre Muniz the month prior. Now, Hall is joining in on the exhibition boxing action, facing National Football League (NFL) free agent running back, Le’Veon Bell.
Honey Badger Takes On Three Leopards At Once, Emerges From The Brawl Without A Scratch
NEVER mess around with the honey badger. No, I’m talking about NFL defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, we’re talking about one of the toughest, most elusive creatures in all of nature. We here in the United States aren’t too familiar with the creature, because they’re only found in Africa,...
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History
Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Message For Critics Goes Viral
On Wednesday afternoon, Paige Spiranac took out her frustrations with a few fans in her comments section. Spiranac has been giving her college football picks this season - and has done quite well. She jokingly referred to herself as a betting sharp, which drew the ire of a few fans for some reason.
Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo
Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
PWMania
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Relationship News
The relationship - or lack thereof - between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated the headlines in recent months. According to multiple reports, the two seem destined for a divorce. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of many issues hinted at by reports.
NFL・
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Alex Bowman News
Alex Bowman will miss the next three NASCAR Cup Series races with a concussion he suffered at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports both released statements regarding the situation on Wednesday. Noah Gragson will continue to race in the No. 48 car in place of Bowman.
Ronda Rousey asked if the finish to her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan could be more, well, extreme
The Ronda Rousey–Liv Morgan Extreme Rules match at the recent event of the same name had more than its share of cool, hardcore spots, along with some that weren’t as great (lots of Rousey hitting Morgan in the backside with a baseball bat, for instance). The finish to that match, however, was not very extreme, consisting of Rousey applying a submission hold until Morgan passed out. It was effective in making Liv, who was defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship, look fairly strong in defeat, but nothing special otherwise. But if Rousey had her way, the ending of that bout would have been...
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith settles into life on LIV, but one ‘heartbreaking’ concern remains
After a roller coaster few months, Cameron Smith can almost see the finish line of a wild 2022. The reigning Open champion and World No. 2 has waded through the expected backlash of leaving the PGA Tour at the height of his game for LIV Golf, where he’s already claimed one tournament title. With two LIV Invitational events remaining, including this week’s stop in Saudi Arabia, an extended break in his native Australia is longingly in sight.
GOLF・
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Released Star Back To The Company
Main roster debuts are always exciting and in November of 2020 Chelsea Green was called up to the SmackDown brand. She competed in a fatal four way match with a SmackDown Women’s Title shot on the line which she was supposed to win, but unfortunately Green broke her wrist during the match and the result had to be changed.
Charles Oliveira vows to “shock the world” against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is confident he will become the UFC lightweight champion again at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup but in the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev is the betting favorite and his team has said they believe Makhachev will dominate the Brazilian.
Comments / 0