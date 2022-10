NEW HOPE, Minn. – A search is underway for a New Hope woman who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, is wanted on charges of depriving parental rights. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown.

