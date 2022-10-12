Read full article on original website
Hunting groups say Rosendale misfired on gun tax repeal
Pro gun, anti tax. The candidate who takes those positions in a Montana election usually avoids a lot of criticism, but not this year. Hunting groups and the firearms lobby are displeased with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for co-sponsoring a bill to kill the Pittman-Robertson Act, which has contributed $361 million to Montana wildlife restoration projects over its lifetime.
Nebraska has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Nebraska using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Houston-area church responds to Newsom billboards with its own in multiple states
(The Center Square) – A Houston-area church has responded to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign purchasing billboards in Texas using a Bible verse to justify abortion. The church created its own billboard, which is up in Houston and going up in other states, its pastor told The Center Square.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Missouri using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wisconsin governor gets 'C' on state budget report card, local reformers want A
(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers scored better than three of Wisconsin's four neighbors on a new state budget report card, but reformers in the state say less-bad is not the same as good. The Cato Institute this week gave Gov. Tony Evers a "C" on its Fiscal...
Minnesota has 105 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Minnesota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Louisiana using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oregon voters to see 4 statewide measures
MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters across Oregon will be considering four statewide ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election. Two measures, 111 and 112, referred by the Legislature seek to amend the state’s constitution over health care and language regarding criminal punishment as referred by the Legislature. The...
Maryland has 18 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Maryland using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
California has 301 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in California using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Michigan has 183 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Michigan using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana ends first quarter with $118.2M in extra tax revenue
State tax collections remain well above expectations through the first quarter of Indiana’s new budget year. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show that Indiana took in $4.9 billion from July 1 to Sept. 30. That was $118.2 million, or 2.5%, more than predicted by the December...
Tennessee announces $30M in law enforcement recruitment bonuses, $24M in basic training funding
(The Center Square) — Tennessee announced $24 million to cover increased expenses in law enforcement basic training and $30 million for recruitment bonuses for law enforcement on Friday. The announcement, regarding expenses included in this year's Tennessee budget, come after Gov. Bill Lee announced a $100 million violent crime...
Staffing shortages leave behavioral health services in Nebraska prisons 'at tipping point'
It’s acknowledged that a high percentage of the offenders who come into Nebraska’s prison system are dogged by mental health and behavioral health problems. Yet of 18 staff psychologist positions within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, only six are currently filled. And all three clinical psychiatrist positions are also open.
Indiana U.S. Senate candidates debate Sunday night
The three candidates competing for a six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate are participating Sunday night in their sole debate prior to Election Day. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee; Libertarian James Sceniak; and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., each confirmed they are attending the event sponsored by the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Iowa Congressional Candidates, and Siouxlanders Struggle to Fill Events
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The 1st District candidates lean into their core issues, debates past and future in the 2nd District, and Siouxlanders having trouble filling candidate events. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the...
New Hampshire has 57 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in New Hampshire using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts
BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
