Nebraska State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Hunting groups say Rosendale misfired on gun tax repeal

Pro gun, anti tax. The candidate who takes those positions in a Montana election usually avoids a lot of criticism, but not this year. Hunting groups and the firearms lobby are displeased with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for co-sponsoring a bill to kill the Pittman-Robertson Act, which has contributed $361 million to Montana wildlife restoration projects over its lifetime.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon voters to see 4 statewide measures

MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters across Oregon will be considering four statewide ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election. Two measures, 111 and 112, referred by the Legislature seek to amend the state’s constitution over health care and language regarding criminal punishment as referred by the Legislature. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana ends first quarter with $118.2M in extra tax revenue

State tax collections remain well above expectations through the first quarter of Indiana’s new budget year. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show that Indiana took in $4.9 billion from July 1 to Sept. 30. That was $118.2 million, or 2.5%, more than predicted by the December...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Staffing shortages leave behavioral health services in Nebraska prisons 'at tipping point'

It’s acknowledged that a high percentage of the offenders who come into Nebraska’s prison system are dogged by mental health and behavioral health problems. Yet of 18 staff psychologist positions within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, only six are currently filled. And all three clinical psychiatrist positions are also open.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates debate Sunday night

The three candidates competing for a six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate are participating Sunday night in their sole debate prior to Election Day. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee; Libertarian James Sceniak; and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., each confirmed they are attending the event sponsored by the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts

BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
IDAHO STATE

