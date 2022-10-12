Read full article on original website
Auction Calendar - October 14, 2022
15 Grubaugh Auction, Antiques & Collectibles, Monroe, Nebr. 16 Grubaugh Auction/City of Columbus, Vehicles, Bicycles, Misc., Columbus, Nebr. 18 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Kearney, Nebr. 19 BigIron Auctions/Tyler Kulas, Online Auction. 19 BigIron Auctions/Zapp River Bottom Ranch Inc. Retirement, Online Auction. 19 BigIron Auctions/Keith Emanuel, Online...
Youth-showmanship winners named
More than 460 individuals competed Oct. 2 at the World Dairy Expo Youth Showmanship Contest in Madison, Wisconsin. Youth from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania won the junior, intermediate and senior divisions, respectively. Cameron Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, placed first among 156 participants in the junior contest. Hannah Visser...
Pumpkin farms adapt to standards
ATLANTA, Illinois (AP) — This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. On the central Illinois farms that supply most of the world’s canned pumpkin, farmers are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil.
