Clay County, MN

Authorities arrest suspect in swatting prank at Barnesville High School

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Barnesville High School was one of the schools in the region that were hit Thursday by threatening messages. These calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes by authorities and there was no threat. School Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch says police were notified immediately. The person suspected...
BARNESVILLE, MN
Man arrested after police spot paraphernalia in vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after Fargo Police say they found him with more than 80 pills of a controlled prescription drug. It happened on the morning of Friday, October 7. FPD officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in suspicious activity earlier that week. An officer observed the vehicle while it parked and the occupants walked into a nearby building— at which point that officer looked through the window and spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have arrested a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in August of 2020. Jesse James Burnett, 29, of Fargo, was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, October 14.
FARGO, ND
One person is injured in crash in Becker County

(Becker County, MN)--One person is injured in a crash in Becker County on Tuesday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office a Honda Ridgeline driven by Raila Luinae, 58, of Osage, was travelling westbound on Highway 34 in Toad Lake Township when the driver, while attempting to make an illegal/unsafe pass, ran off road right side and hit an embankment. Luinae reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
Student behind school threat in Barnesville released by police

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The student who sent a threatening e-mail forcing Barnesville students into lockdown Thursday was taken into custody, then released back to his parents. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening. The e-mail does not name the...
BARNESVILLE, MN
Hay bale truck catches fire in Barnesville

Barnesville, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A hay bale truck caught fire on 160th Avenue South, just off I-94 Exit 24 in Barnesville. The fire started just before 6 P.M. Part of 160th Avenue South was closed off as firefighters worked to combat the flames. Still no word on what...
BARNESVILLE, MN
Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort

Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. Officials say the main building at Maplelag Resort, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. Owner Jim...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo

Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
Dragons picked second in NSIC men’s basketball poll

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – MSUM Men’s Basketball was voted #2 in the 2022-23 NSIC preseason coaches poll and senior guard Gavin Baumgartner was tabbed as the team’s player to watch. The University of Minnesota Duluth was selected by the league coaches as the preseason favorite receiving 222 points,...
MOORHEAD, MN
Benefit Planned For Natasha Best Oct. 29

Natasha Best, a 23 year old from Clitherall (West Battle) and daughter of Cheri Best, was in an ATV accident Saturday, July 23 (during Wenonga Days). She broke her neck in several places and many other bones, had required a tracheotomy and had no sensation in her lower body. See...
CLITHERALL, MN

