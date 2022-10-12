Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Could the Browns Have Grounds to Void Deshaun Watson’s Contract?
Rob Parker: “If they deem this new lawsuit to be credible, if I’m the Browns, I’m trying to get from underneath the money... We don’t know all of the details, but the Roger Goodell and league will be notified of this, and the Browns are going to have to answer some questions. They need to figure out if this is credible in the terms of the contract to allow them to void the deal. This is bad news for Cleveland.”
Great News For the Buffalo Bills on Friday Before Chiefs Game
The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge this Sunday, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 4-1, which is good for a tie atop the AFC standings. Whoever wins on Sunday will have the inside track on the number one seed in the AFC when the season concludes, with Buffalo having a 68 percent chance to win the AFC with a victory.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American football player Odell Beckham Jr before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL・
Week 6 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
Last week our group of expert pickers were in lock step as all seven of us took the Jacksonville Jaguars to defeat the Houston Texans. When the dust settled, we were left 0-7. As a group this season, we're 9-26. Despite that fact, I'll continue to use the word "expert" in front of pickers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Yardbarker
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Deshaun Watson is facing lawsuit number 26 since this all began after another accuser came forward. To this point, Watson has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one was dropped and two will continue. The National Football League released a small statement on the news. “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will...
NFL・
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can during 'look-a-like' game
Los Angeles still has a strong dislike for Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, and we saw that play out on Thursday night during a scoreboard look-a-like game that took place at the Kings-Seattle Kraken game. During a stoppage, the scoreboard showed several Los Angeles Dodgers players on the scoreboard...
Colts vs. Jaguars: Updated injury report for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. There were a number of players who returned to practice Thursday, which is expected given most teams use the first practice of the week as an extra rest day for certain players.
Who is Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez?
HOUSTON — Who exactly is Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez?. The Cuban-born outfielder and designated hitter was born on June 27, 1997, in Las Tunas, which is a small town in the eastern half of the country. Alvarez began his baseball career in the Cuban National Series playing for...
Jabari Smith hit five 3's in Stellar Preseason Debut for the Rockets
Jabari Smith is getting it done for the Houston Rockets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bills at Chiefs: Thursday injury reports
RB Taiwan Jones (knee) CB Christian Benford (hand) LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) DT Ed Oliver (ankle) OL Mitch Morse (elbow) Notes: Of players listed as limited, Benford, Edmunds, Knox, and Poyer did not play last week. … DaQuan...
Comments / 0