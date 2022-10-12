ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Could the Browns Have Grounds to Void Deshaun Watson’s Contract?

Rob Parker: “If they deem this new lawsuit to be credible, if I’m the Browns, I’m trying to get from underneath the money... We don’t know all of the details, but the Roger Goodell and league will be notified of this, and the Browns are going to have to answer some questions. They need to figure out if this is credible in the terms of the contract to allow them to void the deal. This is bad news for Cleveland.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Great News For the Buffalo Bills on Friday Before Chiefs Game

The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge this Sunday, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 4-1, which is good for a tie atop the AFC standings. Whoever wins on Sunday will have the inside track on the number one seed in the AFC when the season concludes, with Buffalo having a 68 percent chance to win the AFC with a victory.
BUFFALO, NY
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American football player Odell Beckham Jr before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Deshaun Watson is facing lawsuit number 26 since this all began after another accuser came forward. To this point, Watson has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one was dropped and two will continue. The National Football League released a small statement on the news. “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will...
NFL
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
KHOU

Who is Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez?

HOUSTON — Who exactly is Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez?. The Cuban-born outfielder and designated hitter was born on June 27, 1997, in Las Tunas, which is a small town in the eastern half of the country. Alvarez began his baseball career in the Cuban National Series playing for...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Yahoo Sports#Concussion#American Football#Nfl#Houston Texans News#Michigan Wr#Houston Chronicle#Dameon Pierce Co#Gm#Ir#Giants#Espn Com#Mlb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Chiefs: Thursday injury reports

RB Taiwan Jones (knee) CB Christian Benford (hand) LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) DT Ed Oliver (ankle) OL Mitch Morse (elbow) Notes: Of players listed as limited, Benford, Edmunds, Knox, and Poyer did not play last week. … DaQuan...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy