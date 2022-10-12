ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman Claims She Won Contest on CryptoCom After Receiving $10.5M by Mistake

Thevamanogari Manivel, the Victorian woman who was mistakenly given $10.5 million instead of $100 by CryptoCom, has been released from Melbourne prison after claiming she thought the money was a competition prize from the exchange. CryptoCom Seeks Refund. Recall that in August, Coinfomania reported that CryptoCom mistakenly transferred $10.5 million...
Mother Jones

A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Won’t Take Case of Black Death Row Inmate Convicted by All-White Jury

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the case of an incarcerated Black man set to be put to death in Texas for killing his estranged wife and her two children, rejecting his lawyers’ argument of his jury’s racial bias. The high court turned down Andre Thomas’ bid 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayer suggesting in a dissenting opinion that his murder conviction may have been “tainted.” In 2004, Thomas fatally stabbed his wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and his 13-month-old stepdaughter. He said later that he had wanted to “set them free from evil,” according to court records. Soon after, Thomas turned himself in and confessed; while awaiting trial, he gouged out one of his own eyeballs. (Years later, according to NBC News, he gouged out the other and consumed it.) An all-white jury rejected his insanity plea a year later. During the selection process, according to Thomas’ lawyers, three jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage, with one saying it was “against God’s will” and another explaining “we should stay within our blood line.”Read it at NBC News
The Independent

Girl, 11, says she was gang-raped by fellow pupils in Delhi school bathroom

An 11-year-old girl in India’s capital Delhi says she was gangraped in a school washroom by two older boys from the same school.The incident was brought to light after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the school authorities and Delhi police.According to the DCW notice, the incident took place in July when the 11-year-old girl was going to her classroom when she bumped into two boys who go to the same school and study in class 11-12, making them between 16 and 18 years old.सरकारी स्कूल में 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के...
The Independent

6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters

Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and...
#Crypto Com
Public Safety
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
americanmilitarynews.com

SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military

Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
The Independent

Self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to kill thousands of women at Ohio State

A self-described incel admitted in federal court to wanting to carry out a mass murder at Ohio State University with his writings intimating that he hoped to kill 3,000 people.Tres Genco, 22, from Hillsboro, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which, because his stated plot involved attempts to kill, carries a possible life sentence, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.Shortened from “involuntary celibate”, the term incel has come to describe a loose movement of mostly men online who harbour anger and resentment towards...
