Read full article on original website
Related
coinfomania.com
Woman Claims She Won Contest on CryptoCom After Receiving $10.5M by Mistake
Thevamanogari Manivel, the Victorian woman who was mistakenly given $10.5 million instead of $100 by CryptoCom, has been released from Melbourne prison after claiming she thought the money was a competition prize from the exchange. CryptoCom Seeks Refund. Recall that in August, Coinfomania reported that CryptoCom mistakenly transferred $10.5 million...
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
toofab.com
6-Year-Old Who Watched Uncle Decapitate His Grandmother Asks Court to 'Please Keep Him In Jail'
After pleading guilty, the man was asked if he wanted to apologize to his family. He refused. An Ohio man accused of decapitating his mother and setting fire to the woman's body -- as a six-year-old relative watched -- was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. In court this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
Supreme Court Won’t Take Case of Black Death Row Inmate Convicted by All-White Jury
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the case of an incarcerated Black man set to be put to death in Texas for killing his estranged wife and her two children, rejecting his lawyers’ argument of his jury’s racial bias. The high court turned down Andre Thomas’ bid 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayer suggesting in a dissenting opinion that his murder conviction may have been “tainted.” In 2004, Thomas fatally stabbed his wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and his 13-month-old stepdaughter. He said later that he had wanted to “set them free from evil,” according to court records. Soon after, Thomas turned himself in and confessed; while awaiting trial, he gouged out one of his own eyeballs. (Years later, according to NBC News, he gouged out the other and consumed it.) An all-white jury rejected his insanity plea a year later. During the selection process, according to Thomas’ lawyers, three jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage, with one saying it was “against God’s will” and another explaining “we should stay within our blood line.”Read it at NBC News
Girl, 11, says she was gang-raped by fellow pupils in Delhi school bathroom
An 11-year-old girl in India’s capital Delhi says she was gangraped in a school washroom by two older boys from the same school.The incident was brought to light after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the school authorities and Delhi police.According to the DCW notice, the incident took place in July when the 11-year-old girl was going to her classroom when she bumped into two boys who go to the same school and study in class 11-12, making them between 16 and 18 years old.सरकारी स्कूल में 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के...
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters
Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaire film producer robbed of $11 million by a Georgia inmate from inside a maximum security prison
The inmate convinced Charles Schwab customer service that he was the media mogul from behind bars.
Catholic church worker wrote 198 checks to herself and stole $451K in Oklahoma, feds say
Authorities said she also made about 1,068 fraudulent online transfers from the church account.
Female prison officer, 25, 'had romantic fling with inmate and smuggled him mobile phone, ladies' underwear and designer clothes'
A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard today. Rachel Martin, 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel...
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
A rancher in eastern Washington has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after bilking two companies out of $244 million over several years in a "ghost cattle" scheme, according to court documents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baker stole dead baby’s identity and used it for job and pandemic loans, feds say
The baby died in 1979 and is buried in an Ohio cemetery, officials said.
WFMJ.com
Pa. judge sentences man to 11 1/2 years prison for cocaine distribution via the mail
A former Florida resident has been sentenced to 11 1/2 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. US Western District of Pennsylvania Judge Marilyn J. Horan sentenced Hector Forbes, age 48, formerly of Sunrise, Florida, to prison on Tuesday. Forbes was convicted after the...
Man can argue he needed handgun because police did not protect him, N.J. court rules
A state appeals court has reversed a man’s handgun possession conviction after finding he should have been able to argue he needed it for protection from people trying to kill him for cooperating with police. The court, in a Tuesday decision, found merit in the man’s arguments that the...
Yet another con! Fake German heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin convinces immigration judge to let her out of jail while she fights deportation
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin has managed to convince a judge to let her out of prison while she fights deportation. The convicted fraudster has been in an upstate New York prison for the 18 months. However her attorneys successfully appealed to a judge to grant her release on Wednesday.
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
americanmilitarynews.com
SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military
Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
Self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to kill thousands of women at Ohio State
A self-described incel admitted in federal court to wanting to carry out a mass murder at Ohio State University with his writings intimating that he hoped to kill 3,000 people.Tres Genco, 22, from Hillsboro, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which, because his stated plot involved attempts to kill, carries a possible life sentence, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.Shortened from “involuntary celibate”, the term incel has come to describe a loose movement of mostly men online who harbour anger and resentment towards...
Comments / 0