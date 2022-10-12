Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
What lies ahead for Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) after a busy FY22
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) advanced its arsenal of potentially “company making” deposits in FY22. Soil sampling data at Karonie recorded the presence of multi-element lithium and pathfinder anomalism. Drilling across the Karonie project returned high-grade gold intercepts. The company has planned major exploration activities across its projects in the...
kalkinemedia.com
What developments are expected during exploration of TEM projects by Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM)?
Tempest Minerals Ltd is an Australian minerals exploration company, which operates a portfolio of highly prospective mineral projects in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Western Australia. The company is pursuing premium opportunities for precious, base and energy metals. Currently, the company owns two suites of mineral projects namely, Yalgoo and Mt Magnet Projects in the neighborhood of established mining operations and recent discoveries. Get expert insights from Managing Director of Tempest Minerals Mr. Don Smith in this video by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :What is the prime exploration focus of Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM)?
Cooper Metals Limited is an Australian mineral exploration company focused on discovering copper and gold. Currently, the company owns and is advancing on three highly prospective projects in Western Australia and Queensland. Cooper Metals aims to create wealth for its shareholders through the discovery of significant mineral deposits. All three mineral projects owned by the company are located within mining jurisdictions with a proven track record and access to excellent existing infrastructure. Know more about the company's upcoming projects and plan ahead from Managing Director of Cooper Metals Ian Warland.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How Airwallex became the highest valued private tech companies in Australia?
Leading global fintech platform Airwallex recently completed its Series E extension at the same valuation of $5.5 billion and has raised additional funding from existing investors such as Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, and Sequoia Capital. China and Lone received Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures, and Tencent.
kalkinemedia.com
Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) elaborates on its strong orderbook and pipeline of projects
Saunders has a strong track record of successfully delivering multi-disciplinary projects. Over the past year, the ASX-listed company has secured high-value projects catering to the defence, infrastructure, and civil sectors. The company is currently in the final stages of securing further projects in these sectors, to strengthen its position.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
torquenews.com
Australian Mine To Supply Lithium To Tesla, Ford and LG, Using Only Renewable Energy
The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, from which more than 500,000 tons of lithium spodumene concentrate per year will be obtained to supply Tesla, Ford and LG, will be powered by 100 % green, renewable energies combined with battery packs. Australia is one of the main regions for the supply of...
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
NBC San Diego
Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Benzinga
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
The world’s largest carbon removal project will break ground in Wyoming
Los Angeles-based Carbon Capture Inc. and Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions announced earlier this month “Project Bison” will officially begin operations in Wyoming next year. The direct air capture facility will be made up of large arrays of modules about the size of 40-foot shipping containers equipped with “reactors,”...
Kobe Steel's U.S. unit signs technology deal with Sweden's H2 Green Steel
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) said on Wednesday its U.S. unit, Midrex Technologies, has signed a contract with Swedish steel venture H2 Green Steel to supply its technology for a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant running on 100% hydrogen.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Telix Pharma (ASX:TLX) in news today?
Telix Pharmaceuticals’ Illuccix® has received approval from Health Canada. Illuccix® can be used to localise and stage, restage prostate cancer in men, as per Telix. On 14 October 2022, Australian healthcare company Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX) announced on ASX that Health Canada has approved the use of Illuccix®, its lead radioactive diagnostic agent. Illuccix® is a kit for the preparation of gallium (68Ga) gozetotide injection. It is utilised to localise tumour tissue in recurrent prostate cancer as well as stage and restage intermediate- and high-risk prostate cancer.
kalkinemedia.com
C29 Metals (ASX:C29) updates the market on developments across its copper assets
C29 states that it is making progress on the Stadlers soil geochemical sampling program’s design. The company has also announced its intention to conduct a reverse circulation drilling campaign focussing on key targets of the Sampsons Tank Project. ASX-listed copper explorer C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) has announced an important...
Autoblog
EV batteries could become a $340 billion market: Startups are racing to build them
The future of the auto industry hinges, now more than ever, on batteries. Batteries are critical to automakers' multi-billion-dollar plans to create electric vehicle lineups over the next several years. They're important as automakers seek to differentiate themselves and their offerings from one another. And they're crucial as the industry seeks to put its gas-guzzling, carbon-emitting past behind — but only if batteries can be developed in efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable ways.
CNBC
Inside Silver Peak, America's only active lithium mine
Silver Peak, Nevada is home to the only active lithium mine in the U.S. It's owned by Albemarle, one of the world's largest lithium producers, and is set to double in size by 2025 to meet growing demand from EV automakers. Albemarle, as well as this mine in particular, stand to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act, which incentivizes domestic production of critical minerals like lithium.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains on Friday | Virgin Money UK (ASX:VUK) Surges 10%
Today the Australian share market is trading on a positive note. As of October 14, 10:24 AM AEDT, the S&P/ASX200 was up sharply, gaining 117.90 points or 1.77%. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged but was down 9.19% from the previous year. Meanwhile, ASX All Ordinaries is also up sharply today, gaining 116.30 points or 1.70%. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.36% and 8.78% over the last 52 weeks. Today, sectors were mixed. 10 of 11 sectors were lower over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, Consumer Staples was today's best performing sector, but it has been down 1.64% for the past five days. Watch out this video for more.
FOXBusiness
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Alterity Therapeutics (ASX:ATH) in news?
ASX-listed biotechnology company Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATH) announced that it has received approval in Australia to run the phase 2 clinical trials of ATH434. On 13 October 2022, the Australian pharmaceuticals company got a go-ahead from St. Vincent Hospital Melbourne Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC). Alterity Therapeutics is focused on...
