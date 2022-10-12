Read full article on original website
NFL player Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault, could be banned for shoving sideline cameraman
The NFL’s Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing down a photographer on Monday and is facing possible suspension. The National Football League said on Tuesday that Mr Adams, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, had been facing suspension and a police complaint over an incident where, after coming off the field at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday night, he appeared to shove a person to the ground.Per CNN, video showed Mr Adams using “two hands to push the man.” Police spokesperson Sgt. Jake Becchina told the network that the photographer “made...
PICTURED: Freelance cameraman who was hospitalized after being shoved to ground by Raiders' Davante Adams as he stormed off field following loss in Kansas City - as the wide receiver is cited for misdemeanor assault
Kansas City police have publicly identified the freelancer who was shoved over by Davante Adams on the sideline of Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Ryan Zebley, also known as Park, a 20-year-old student working as a freelance photographer and cameraperson, was working for ESPN's Monday Night Football crew during the Raiders-Chiefs game when he was pushed over by the frustrated Adams and ultimately hospitalized.
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
Las Vegas judge sides with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden as NFL seeks arbitration
A Clark County judge has sided with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in the NFL’s push to settle his lawsuit against the league through arbitration -- and not the public process of discovery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos show Las Vegas nightclub beating alleging involving NFL’s Alvin Kamara as victim files $10M lawsuit
A civil lawsuit filed Friday against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara includes photographs of the alleged beating of a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub and asks a jury to award the victim $10 million.
NFL Insider Offers Clarity On The Davante Adams Charges
Star wide receiver Davante Adams has faced a lot of heat for shoving a photographer to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Wednesday, it was reported that Adams' consequences could extend beyond a fine or suspension from the NFL. ESPN ...
NFL・
Fox5 KVVU
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby welcomes baby girl
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new member of the Silver & Black was welcomed Thursday afternoon. Raiders DE Maxx Crosby announced the birth of his baby girl Ella Rose Crosby late Thursday afternoon. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Around 12 p.m., Crosby had tweeted that his baby girl...
