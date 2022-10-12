ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
J.R. Heimbigner

Great white shark soars out of the water right in front of camera

great white sharkPhoto by Alex Steyn (Creative Commons) Imagine seeing a great white shark leap out of the water and soar right in front of you. That's exactly what happened to Bewildering Nature in the following video. Keep in mind that the average weight of a great white shark is 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) according to What Things Weigh. Great whites are capable of producing a bite force of up to 4,000 psi. For comparison, polar bears have the strongest bite force of all bears, with a bite force of 1200 PSI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smithonian

Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks

For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Jaguar Drags Away Massive Crocodile on River Bank

The wildlife we see in nature can be brutal…after all, it’s all about survival of the fittest. This is exactly what we see in one intense video clip shared on Instagram recently. It’s a moment of savage no-holds-barred hunting by a fierce jaguar as the feline pulls a massive crocodile from the water. Dragging it away along the riverbank to certain doom.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Deer Chows Down on Rabbit While Friends Watch in Awe

It is not every day that you see a deer deciding to chow down on a tasty rabbit, but this viral video definitely lets you see it. As you will be able to tell, the red deer is mighty hungry. Once he gets a hold of this rabbit, then he’s going to eat it up. Think of it as a happy meal for a deer. But this video might just give you some reason to wonder why this happened. We do not see the rabbit before he starts to get eaten.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Human brain grown in lab learns to play video game in just five minutes

A human brain grown in a lab has learned to play the classic video game Pong in just five minutes.The organ, called DishBrain, contains 800,000 neurons all living and operating in tandem.Compared to AI (artificial intelligence) - which takes 90 minutes to pick up the computer challenge - it’s far more like a real brain.The experiments taking place at biotech start-up Cortical Labs in Memphis, Tennessee, shed fresh light on how grey and white matter works, offering hope of developing new treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co DonegalONS economic growth figures ‘can’t be entirely relied on’, Jacob Rees-Mogg saysThe Tory Party Conference and the state of politics today
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau

Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
FRANCE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack

For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
ANIMALS
Pinkbike.com

Video: Evan Wall at Top Speed in Squamish in 'Arcade'

Evan Wall scraps it out for top 20s on the EWS. Not too shabby. But this player wants to put up big numbers. So when he’s back home, he stacks the deck in his favour. And builds trails to settle the score. The game is better when you make the rules.
HOBBIES
Pinkbike.com

Crankbrothers Announces New Fabio Wibmer Signature Edition Stamp 7 Pedal

From trials to trails, mind-blowing edits, and insane stair gaps, Fabio Wibmer is constantly pushing the limits. Using the Crankbrothers Stamp 7 size-specific flat pedals in internet-melting videos such as Home Office and Wibmer’s Law, it was about time he got his own signature pedal. Introducing the Stamp 7...
BICYCLES

