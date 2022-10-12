Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Picks and Predictions for Florida vs. LSU
All Gators' picks and predictions for Week 7's rivalry matchup between the Gators and the Tigers.
LSU vs. Florida schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
LSU vs. Florida schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game at Florida
LSU football is preparing to take a trip to Gainesville for one of the most highly anticipated and decisive matchups on the schedule each season. There’s absolutely no love lost between Gators and Tigers fans as this rivalry has blossomed into one of the Southeastern Conference’s most fiercely intense over the last decade or so.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly talks impressions of Billy Napier at Florida: 'He's at this level because he's earned it'
Brian Kelly and LSU will face off against Billy Napier and Florida on Saturday in Gainesville. Napier, of course, coached in the Bayou State for several years, turning a successful stint at Louisiana into his current post as the head coach of the Gators. After a 7-7 record in 2018, he went 33-5 over his next 3 seasons in Lafayette, including a 22-2 mark in the Sun Belt from 2019-2021 and back-to-back conference titles in his final 2 seasons.
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's SEC game at Florida on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Florida on Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium:. This game could go either way. These are similar teams with inconsistencies week-to-week in the first year under a new coach, and even after a blowout loss, LSU may match up well with Florida's offense. But it's hard to confidently pick LSU until it cleans up the mistakes on special teams and shows another dimension on offense. Florida wins close at home.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryce Thornton, talented 2023 DB out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Bryce Thornton, a talented safety out of Georgia, plans to head to the Sunshine State for his college football career. The Milton High School standout announced his commitment to Florida on Thursday. Thornton made the announcement from his high school. It was streamed live by 11 Alive on YouTube. Thornton,...
Brian Kelly Announces Wednesday Update On LSU Player Who Was Hospitalized
LSU football coach Brian Kelly shared some positive news Wednesday. On the SEC coaches' teleconference, Kelly revealed that offensive lineman Will Campbell is expected to return to the field when the Tigers travel to Florida this week. Campbell missed last week's game after he was hospitalized for ...
Bryce Thornton, coveted defensive back, commits to Florida Gators over Alabama, will enroll early
Milton High School (Florida) defensive back Bryce Thornton may only be a three-star prospect, but his offer sheet speaks to his true recruiting value. The versatile 5-foot-10, 185-pound defender accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers during the process, highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, ...
Trey Holly, LSU's record-setting RB pledge, nominated for nation's best HS running back: Vote
Union Parish High School (Louisiana) star and LSU Tigers pledge Trey Holly is one of 20 nominees for the nation's best running back. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound back made headliners earlier this year when he broke the Louisiana all-time career rushing yards record. So far, Holly has ...
LSUSports.net
Former Tiger Basketball Player, Asst. Coach Randy Livingston Named To State High School HOF Class
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Basketball player and assistant coach Randy Livingston was announced this week as a member of the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. The announcement was made by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and the induction will take place...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Details revealed for first-ever 'Tom Petty Day' as part of Florida-LSU weekend
Florida’s athletic department announced on Oct. 2 that renowned musician and Gainesville native Tom Petty will be honored during a “Tom Petty Day” celebration being held as part of the Gators’ game against LSU on Saturday. On Wednesday, details for the event were revealed by the...
WCJB
Chiefland High School will hold its homecoming parade despite the cancellation of their football opponent
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Chiefland High School homecoming parade on Friday even though their football opponent canceled. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and there will be a Pow Wow after the starts at 6:30 p.m. Pow Wow events include king court, queens court, and...
wbrz.com
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston refuses to yield in shutout of Branford 3-0
An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Williston wouldn’t allow it in a 3-0 shutout in a Florida girls volleyball matchup. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville
Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
iheart.com
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida
When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
WATCH: Falling tree snaps power lines, nearly hits passing driver
Law enforcement dash camera footage captured a Florida driver's close call with a falling tree.
wuft.org
New Gainesville policy may be the push aspiring recyclers need
Omar Oselimo gathers his employees at the restaurant he operates along the ever-bustling West University Avenue to announce a new city policy. The policy he is explaining requires dining establishments in Gainesville to make a big change. Restaurant employees can no longer automatically include plastic utensils or sauce packets with pickup orders. It is now up to the customer to specifically request them.
