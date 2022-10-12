ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game at Florida

LSU football is preparing to take a trip to Gainesville for one of the most highly anticipated and decisive matchups on the schedule each season. There’s absolutely no love lost between Gators and Tigers fans as this rivalry has blossomed into one of the Southeastern Conference’s most fiercely intense over the last decade or so.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly talks impressions of Billy Napier at Florida: 'He's at this level because he's earned it'

Brian Kelly and LSU will face off against Billy Napier and Florida on Saturday in Gainesville. Napier, of course, coached in the Bayou State for several years, turning a successful stint at Louisiana into his current post as the head coach of the Gators. After a 7-7 record in 2018, he went 33-5 over his next 3 seasons in Lafayette, including a 22-2 mark in the Sun Belt from 2019-2021 and back-to-back conference titles in his final 2 seasons.
NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's SEC game at Florida on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Florida on Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium:. This game could go either way. These are similar teams with inconsistencies week-to-week in the first year under a new coach, and even after a blowout loss, LSU may match up well with Florida's offense. But it's hard to confidently pick LSU until it cleans up the mistakes on special teams and shows another dimension on offense. Florida wins close at home.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Thornton, talented 2023 DB out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Bryce Thornton, a talented safety out of Georgia, plans to head to the Sunshine State for his college football career. The Milton High School standout announced his commitment to Florida on Thursday. Thornton made the announcement from his high school. It was streamed live by 11 Alive on YouTube. Thornton,...
wbrz.com

Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston refuses to yield in shutout of Branford 3-0

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Williston wouldn’t allow it in a 3-0 shutout in a Florida girls volleyball matchup. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
theadvocate.com

Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville

Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
iheart.com

Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida

When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
wuft.org

New Gainesville policy may be the push aspiring recyclers need

Omar Oselimo gathers his employees at the restaurant he operates along the ever-bustling West University Avenue to announce a new city policy. The policy he is explaining requires dining establishments in Gainesville to make a big change. Restaurant employees can no longer automatically include plastic utensils or sauce packets with pickup orders. It is now up to the customer to specifically request them.
GAINESVILLE, FL

