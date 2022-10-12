ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11: Everything You Need to Know to Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale starts in just one day. On Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, this year's second Prime Day sale event will kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with category-wide deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members. You can expect to see hundreds of thousands of Black Friday-level deals during the 48-hour sale.
Amazon Prime Day: How to get a good deal at the October event

Amazon is kicking off its two-day Prime Early Access sale on Tuesday, with the retailer offering discounts on products ranging from Peloton to KitchenAid appliances. But before buying, it's key that you do your research to make sure that deal is as good as it looks. The promotion is Amazon's second Prime-linked shopping event this year, offering some holiday deals earlier than usual in hopes of convincing cautious consumers to open their wallets. With inflation running at a 40-year high, more Americans are cutting back on spending, denting sales at Amazon and other retailers. Prime Early Access Sale: The best deals on treadmills...
6 Coupon Extensions To Help You Hunt Best Deals

Rising prices and the possibility of a recession brought about by inflation are putting a lot of pressure on the lives of many consumers. People have to think in every way to save money and reduce the cost of living. More and more people are using Coupons to save money when shopping.
The 5 best cordless vacuum deals in the October Prime Day sales

Amazon’s fall Prime Early Access Sale is here, and with it are some of the best deals in electronics and home appliances you’ll find all season. It’s not just Amazon, either; other big-box online retailers are also in the game, meaning you can get some great Best Buy Prime Day deals and Walmart Prime Day deals too. We’ve shopped around and found some of the best Prime Day deals, so if you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, there’s no better time to buy. There are also some great Prime Day robot vacuum deals if you’re looking to take the work out of cleaning your floors.
65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is $1,000 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day

Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.
Roborock offering deep discounts on deep cleaning robot vacuums and mops in time for fall (up to 44% off)

October has arrived, and so has Roborock’s big fall sale on its excellent and affordable robot vacuum cleaners. Whether you’re sprucing up your home in time for Thanksgiving or getting a head start on Christmas shopping, you can save up to 44% off with Roborock’s limited time offer. This includes great models from the S7 to the Q7 Max+. Check out the best offers below!
Software Update Is Waiting On Your Upcoming Pixel Watch

There is a software update waiting for you on your upcoming Pixel Watch. The initial Pixel Watch orders are starting to arrive to consumers, and the moment you power it on and set it up, you’ll have a software update waiting. There is a software update waiting for you...
Best Google Pixel 7 Accessories

Finally, the Google Pixel 7 is now available, and it’s a really good value at $600. The Google Pixel 7 is actually a bit smaller than the Pixel 6 was last year, so those cases from the Pixel 6 won’t fit. You can check out our round up of the best Pixel 7 cases here.
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch Is Official With Wear OS 3

Fossil has just announced a new smartwatch with Wear OS 3, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. This smartwatch has been teased lately, and the company just confirmed it. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with Wear OS 3 out of the box. This smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon...
