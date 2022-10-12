Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Video: Evan Wall at Top Speed in Squamish in 'Arcade'
Evan Wall scraps it out for top 20s on the EWS. Not too shabby. But this player wants to put up big numbers. So when he’s back home, he stacks the deck in his favour. And builds trails to settle the score. The game is better when you make the rules.
Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna
If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Boy, six, is fighting for his life with serious head injuries after quad bike he was a passenger on smashed into a motorbike at nature reserve
A six-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a quad bike he was a passenger on smashed into a motorbike in a head-on crash. The youngster was thought to be riding with his father when their off-road motorbike collided with another at Wintersett Nature Reserve in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.
WATCH: Heart-Pounding Video Shows Hunter Fire Warning Shots at Stalking Mountain Lion to Scare it Away
As terrifying as mountain lion encounter videos are, what’s even more disturbing is the fact that these animals have been stalking their prey far before the person took notice. Silently, these big cats crouch around the bushes, keeping a respectable distance from their prey before finding the perfect opportunity...
Video of Ingleside dog 'scared' of Halloween cat decorations gets more than 9 million TikTok views
INGLESIDE, Texas — "If I don't move, they won't see me," -Maverick, probably. A TikTok video of an Ingleside dog, named Maverick, going 'cat'atonic amongst a sea of fake cat Halloween decorations has more than 9 million views, and counting. Family members can be heard laughing in the video...
Raleigh Stride 2 eCargo Bike review - we had three families try and find the limits of this bike
Does the electric cargo box bike provide enough tricks to meet a variety of rider needs?
Pinkbike.com
Video: Alex Volokhov, Jaxson Riddle, Kurt Sorge, Nico Vink & Remy Morton in 'By The Midnight Sun'
A film comprised of its parts, By The Midnight Sun brings together the seemingly unending colossal terrain of the Alaskan backcountry and a collective of professional mountain biking’s most unique and acclaimed talent. Join Canada’s Kurt Sorge and Alex Volokhov, Belgium’s Nico Vink, Australia’s Remy Morton and Utah’s Jaxson Riddle as they use their combined abilities to scout and ride first ascents on the biggest mountains they have ever ridden.
singletracks.com
Specialized ‘Made too Many” Bikes. Save up to $2,200 Thru Monday
Specialized is offering big discounts on select bikes today and tomorrow, including popular eMTBs and kids bikes. Plus, get free shipping on Jetts and Riprocks. Now is definitely a good time to be a bike buyer. Turbo Levo SL Comp. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp is part of a...
WATCH: Monster Bull Elk Filmed With Deer Decoy Stuck on Head
A new viral video is showing a monster bull elk with an embarrassing problem on its hands, or head in this case. But the animal doesn’t seem too worked up about the situation. In the clip, shared on Instagram by Outdoor Life, the elk rests on the ground unbothered...
Pinkbike.com
Video: How To Scrub with Remy Metailler
This has been my most requested video for over a year. The scrub is a technique that allows you to stay lower to the ground and therefore make a shorter trajectory on a jump to go faster. You are less likely to overshoot and as a result do not have to brake as much coming onto a jump. Every downhill athlete uses that technique to win races, but it's also a very good skill to have for any advanced rider sending it in the bike parks.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Owner ‘Saves’ SUV From Drowning: Video
Boat ramp fail videos are quite common across the internet, mostly because, well, a lot of folks apparently don’t know how to launch or retrieve a water-going vessel. Typically, what happens is the driver backs too far down the ramp and the vehicle begins to take on water, at which point one of two things happens – they either manage to save it and get back up the ramp, or they float out in the river, lake, or ocean, with disastrous results. Thankfully for the driver of the Ford Explorer in this video recently posted on Instagram, the former happened, though not without some consequences.
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
Hunter Uses A Spear And A Blowgun To Take Out Two Black Bears
This man is living in 1622 while we’re all in 2022. He’s taking a massive step back in time with his weapons of choice. But hey, I haven’t seen it before so I won’t knock it until I see the results. Using a blowgun or a...
Pinkbike.com
Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely
Revolution Bike Park has shared today that they will be closing indefinitely. This is due to the fact that the larch trees in the park have a disease called phytophthora ramorum. By law in the UK, all the larch trees in the park will need to be felled, cleared up and then replanted.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 147 - Jackson Goldstone on Winning Hardline, 100-Foot jumps, & Riding with Stevie Smith
The Syndicate's Jackson Goldstone progression has been documented online since he was sending it on his run bike when he was just six years old to double backflips to winning a downhill World Championship. Matt Beer and I sat down with the Squamish local to talk about all that, as well as how to win Red Bull Hardline and why it's so different to a World Cup, what it's like to hit 100-foot jumps, and why being smooth and having fun is priority number one.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Tim Howell Attempts the UK's First MTB BASE Jump
In September Tim Howell became the first person in the UK to successfully BASE jump and land a mountain bike, riding his Jamis Dakar off Clogwyn Coch near the summit of Mt Snowdon, North Wales. He had 80m of vertical drop to deploy his handheld pilot shoot before flying 250m to a smooth landing, on the bike, on the rocky shore of Llyn Du'r Arddu. Ex-Royal Marine Commando turned professional adventure athlete, Tim's main focuses are alpinism and climbing, usually ending in a BASE jump and often by wingsuit. With almost 1000 BASE jumps to his name and 500 unique exits, he's one of the most experienced BASE jumpers on the planet. Tim had had the location in mind for a while, knowing that to pull off an MTB BASE jump there's a number of specific factors to take into account beyond the usual BASE jump considerations.
intheknow.com
A viral 13-part TikTok storytime about an apartment complex thief feels suspiciously like an ad
In August, Desiree Mize went viral on TikTok. Mize has an impressive following of over 683,000 followers and dedicates her account to #TransformationTuesday posts and the workouts she loves that helped her lose 160 pounds. Previously, her most successful video had racked up 6.5 million views — but this time, it was more than double that.
a-z-animals.com
Female Surfer Pulls off Amazing Move With a Breaching Blue Whale in the Background
Female Surfer Pulls off Amazing Move With a Breaching Blue Whale in the Background. Watching a skilled surfer is amazing. The grace, the athleticism, the daring! It’s almost enough to make you forget everything else happening around you. Unless an enormous Blue Whale happens to be breaching right alongside.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
It's all fun and games until Rudolph crosses the trails... @jannicklange nearly punctured his lung after this wild run-in with an elk. He is alright and on the mend.
