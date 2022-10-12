Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
VDN renames coaching award in honor of Coach Chip
The Vicksburg Daily News is recognizing local native and football coach Eric Chiplin by renaming the Junior High Football Coach of the Year Award in his honor. Since elementary school, Chiplin loved the game of football and played for the Bowmar Bears at the Vicksburg YMCA. He stuck with football throughout his youth and was a person everyone enjoyed being around and brought joy to many.
WTOK-TV
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
WLBT
Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday. Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi teen football player shot to death on Thursday night
A Mississippi High School football player was shot and killed on Thursday night. Lake High School football player Travis Jones has been identified as the deceased in the event that occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road in Scott County. The shooting is being handled...
First Look into Jackson State Men’s Basketball Team
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Media members got their first look into the 2022-2023 version of the Jackson State men’s basketball team. Under first year head coach Mo Williams the Tigers have 10 new players. The team says although they have a lot of brand-new guys their chemistry has been great. In the video above hear from […]
Vicksburg Post
Fisher adds boys basketball to coaching duties at Porter’s Chapel
Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team will try to build on a breakthrough season with a new leader. Casey Fisher, who has coached the school’s girls’ team for the past two seasons, will also take over the boys’ program this year. He’ll replace Walter Hallberg, who stepped down last week.
Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
Texas Tech men’s basketball game time against Jackson State announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Coaches vs. Racism announced tip-off times for its second annual HBCU Roundball Classic on Wednesday. Texas Tech will face Jackson State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. “We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to play Jackson State and support a great cause. […]
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
WDAM-TV
Tickets go on sale for “Boom Box Battle”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On the eve of a Southwestern Athletic Conference football showcase between Jackson State University and Southern University, the renowned bands from each institution will square off. The “Boom Box Battle of the Bands” will pit JSU’s “Sonic Boom” against Southern’s “Human Juke Box” at 7...
michiganchronicle.com
Bishop Edgar Vann Leads Initiative That Delivers Semi-Trailer Trucks With Water to Mississippi
Bishop Edgar Vann, senior pastor of Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit, leads the way to help Jackson, Miss. residents get bottled water to a primarily Black population. In response to the severe water crisis in Jackson, Miss., Bishop Edgar Vann, senior pastor of Second Ebenezer Church on Detroit’s east side, led an initiative to collect needed bottled water for Jackson.
WLBT
Early rush-hour rollover occurs on I-220 in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Dexter Johnson of Clinton lost control of his 1996 Chevy on Friday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. in Ridgeland. The car had been headed north on I-220 when it flipped over and came to rest near these woods. Johnson had to be extricated from the wreck but suffered only non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddie Adamson.
Gulf Coast Challenge expected to bring a major economic impact to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re one month away from this year’s 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There will be a week full of events, ending with football at Ladd-Pebbles Stadium between Alabama A&M and Jackson State. Organizers expect this year’s game to be one of the largest games hosted at Ladd Stadium. “We’re on track to […]
WLBT
Madison Co. woman dies in wreck involving 2 teens on Highway 471
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton woman has died after being involved in a wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. A police report states that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed October 8 just before midnight. In that report, it says that Luckett’s vehicle and another vehicle collided. Two...
Vicksburg Post
Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network
A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
Man hit, killed on Interstate 55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, October 14. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said Kimberly Griffin, 52, was driving north in a gray Chevy Impala near High Street when she struck a man who was walking on […]
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
WAPT
Nurse killed in wreck by suspected drunk driver
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Family and friends are mourning after police said a nurse was killed in a DUI wreck. Beverly Luckett, 61, lived in Canton but worked as a nurse in Brandon at the Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC. NaKeesha Luckett said she's struggling to come to...
WAPT
Second Chipotle coming to the metro
MADISON, Miss. — A secondChipotle restaurant is coming to the metro. The Madison Planning and Zoning Board said a new Chipotle will be next to the Zaxby's on Grandview Boulevard. Board members said they approved construction of the restaurant during a meeting Monday. Another Chipotle location is already in...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg donates $36,500 to Catfish Row Museum kitchen
The development of a demonstration and teaching kitchen at Catfish Row Museum received a boost Monday when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $36,500 allocation for the project. The donation, which came from $3.5 million in state funds for the city’s riverfront development project, is the third grant...
