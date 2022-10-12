The Vicksburg Daily News is recognizing local native and football coach Eric Chiplin by renaming the Junior High Football Coach of the Year Award in his honor. Since elementary school, Chiplin loved the game of football and played for the Bowmar Bears at the Vicksburg YMCA. He stuck with football throughout his youth and was a person everyone enjoyed being around and brought joy to many.

