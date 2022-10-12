ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

Kyrgios a changed man since settling in Sydney with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - former Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says bad boy ready to realise his potential after 2022 Wimbledon final

Former Australian Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says he has impressed by the changes he sees in tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, declaring his new outlook on life has him poised to finally realise his potential. Kyrgios, 27, met Costeen Hatzi last December, with the loved up pair quickly becoming...
TENNIS
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lake Oswego Review

Should fans of Portland Thorns attend Oct. 23 playoff match?

Players urge fans to show up when Portland hosts a National Women's Soccer League semifinal to support the players' fight for safety. With a spot in the National Women's Soccer League championship match at stake, Providence Park should be filled with passionate fans supporting the Portland Thorns on Sunday, Oct. 23. But, in the aftermath of the investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates — which laid bare the role Portland Thorns' executives played in protecting former coach Paul Riley and accused the club of failing to cooperate with the investigation — owner Merritt Paulson on Oct. 5 fired...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United need late strike to beat Omonoia; Arsenal win while AS Roma draw Betis

Matchday 4 of Europa League play has seen the teams heading to the round of 32 from Group B decided as Fenerbache's 2-1 victory over AEK Larnaka and Rennes' defeating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 putting both victors through. Arsenal also took control of Group A despite only playing three games so far with a 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt. Freiburg and Real Sociedad booked their spots in the knockout stages while Manchester United left it late as a goal from Scott McTominay secured a surprisingly close 1-0 victory over Omonia. Also, with a draw against Roma, Real Betis did just enough to qualify for knockouts while Jose Mourinho's side will worry as Ludogorets won 2-0 over HJK, seeing the Italian side stay in third place.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United legend and A-League mentor Dwight Yorke slams the 'disturbing' lack of black coaches in football: 'It's because of skin colour…what else could it be?'

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke is convinced the colour of his skin has stalled his progression as a football manager. Now overseeing an attacking galaxy of stars in the A-League with Macarthur FC, the 50-year-old pointed to initially being overlooked for coaching roles in England not long after hanging up his playing boots.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

B﻿ukayo Saka score to move Arsenal closer to Europa League knockouts

A﻿rsenal take big step towards qualifying for di Europa League knockout stage wit dia win against Bodo/ Glimt on Thursday night. D﻿i win come afta Bukayo Saka collabo with di impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and im effort bin hit one defender before e go back off im chin and past di goalkeeper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United identify surprise replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly identified Brentford striker Ivan Toney as their ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is expected to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, should any of Europe’s top clubs actually express an interest in signing him. Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly want a replacement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Dortmund, Bayern challenge Bundesliga top 2 Union, Freiburg

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are in the unaccustomed role of challengers as the Bundesliga’s top four all meet on Sunday. League leader Union Berlin hosts fourth-placed Dortmund while 10-time defending champion Bayern welcomes second-placed Freiburg, a team that was unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions before its Europa League game at Nantes on Thursday.
SOCCER
BBC

'We need to spread the goals a bit more to different games'

J﻿urgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino's current form, but has challenged all his players to score more consistently across games. F﻿irmino has scored eight goals and provided four assists so far this season, the same numbers as Mohamed Salah. K﻿lopp said: "Bobby is in a really good moment, I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA
CBS Sports

USA Curling defends CEO Jeff Plush after allegations he contributed to 'systemic' abuse in NWSL

USA Curling has defended CEO Jeff Plush following allegations that he failed to respond to players' complaints of abuse and sexual harassment during his tenure as NWSL commissioner, per USA Today. An investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates showed that NWSL players reported abuse by coaches during Plush's tenure as commissioner from January of 2015 to March of 2017. The allegations against coaches included "verbal tirades, retaliation, sexual harassment and sexual coercion."
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United offer trial to 17-year-old talent

Manchester United have offered a trial to 17-year-old goalkeeper Tarik Karic. Karic only turned 17 last month and currently plays for FK Zeljeznica. Standing at 194 cm tall, Karic has already managed three clean sheets for the Bosnian youth side. Now, according to The People’s Person, Manchester United have offered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Somerset football clubs say they are being hit by fuel costs

Grassroots football clubs say they are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis. Hire charges for pitches and travel costs to away matches are on the rise, say some teams in Somerset. But clubs say they are reluctant to put up their charges for players and are instead...
SOCCER

