Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Argentina given huge injury boost ahead of the World Cup as scans reveal Angel di Maria's injury is not as bad as first feared... but the Juventus star will miss his side's final two Champions League games
Juventus star Angel di Maria is set to be fit for the World Cup after his club said he would only be out for 20 days with an injury the Argentine feared may force him to miss the tournament in Qatar. Di Maria left the pitch in tears after sustaining...
Yardbarker
Ex-Liverpool Star Warns Chelsea About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United
Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window of 2021 and the superstar's return to the club was met with massive backing from the supporters. However, his place in the team has been questioned quite often since his arrival and some wonder whether or not...
Yardbarker
Eagle-eyed Manchester United fans spot potentially significant Mason Greenwood detail
Rumours circling on Twitter point towards Mason Greenwood and his former partner re-following each other on Instagram. Greenwood is currently out on bail as the police continue their investigations into multiple allegations of wrongdoing against the suspended Manchester United player. Greenwood appeared to have a mightily bright future ahead of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kyrgios a changed man since settling in Sydney with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - former Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says bad boy ready to realise his potential after 2022 Wimbledon final
Former Australian Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says he has impressed by the changes he sees in tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, declaring his new outlook on life has him poised to finally realise his potential. Kyrgios, 27, met Costeen Hatzi last December, with the loved up pair quickly becoming...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
Should fans of Portland Thorns attend Oct. 23 playoff match?
Players urge fans to show up when Portland hosts a National Women's Soccer League semifinal to support the players' fight for safety. With a spot in the National Women's Soccer League championship match at stake, Providence Park should be filled with passionate fans supporting the Portland Thorns on Sunday, Oct. 23. But, in the aftermath of the investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates — which laid bare the role Portland Thorns' executives played in protecting former coach Paul Riley and accused the club of failing to cooperate with the investigation — owner Merritt Paulson on Oct. 5 fired...
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United need late strike to beat Omonoia; Arsenal win while AS Roma draw Betis
Matchday 4 of Europa League play has seen the teams heading to the round of 32 from Group B decided as Fenerbache's 2-1 victory over AEK Larnaka and Rennes' defeating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 putting both victors through. Arsenal also took control of Group A despite only playing three games so far with a 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt. Freiburg and Real Sociedad booked their spots in the knockout stages while Manchester United left it late as a goal from Scott McTominay secured a surprisingly close 1-0 victory over Omonia. Also, with a draw against Roma, Real Betis did just enough to qualify for knockouts while Jose Mourinho's side will worry as Ludogorets won 2-0 over HJK, seeing the Italian side stay in third place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Hints At PSG Exit For Liverpool Or Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe has responded to the recent reports linking him with a move to either Liverpool or Real Madrid.
Manchester United legend and A-League mentor Dwight Yorke slams the 'disturbing' lack of black coaches in football: 'It's because of skin colour…what else could it be?'
Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke is convinced the colour of his skin has stalled his progression as a football manager. Now overseeing an attacking galaxy of stars in the A-League with Macarthur FC, the 50-year-old pointed to initially being overlooked for coaching roles in England not long after hanging up his playing boots.
BBC
Bukayo Saka score to move Arsenal closer to Europa League knockouts
Arsenal take big step towards qualifying for di Europa League knockout stage wit dia win against Bodo/ Glimt on Thursday night. Di win come afta Bukayo Saka collabo with di impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and im effort bin hit one defender before e go back off im chin and past di goalkeeper.
Yardbarker
Manchester United identify surprise replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly identified Brentford striker Ivan Toney as their ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is expected to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, should any of Europe’s top clubs actually express an interest in signing him. Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly want a replacement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arsenal and Man Utd face losing South American stars for Premier League clash as Conmebol ask Fifa for early release
PREMIER LEAGUE clubs could be without their South American stars for the final match before the World Cup as Conmebol requested they were allowed an early release. Conmebol, the equivalent of Uefa for South America, made a formal request to Fifa to grant their players are free to link up with the squad from Wednesday, November 9.
FOX Sports
Dortmund, Bayern challenge Bundesliga top 2 Union, Freiburg
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are in the unaccustomed role of challengers as the Bundesliga’s top four all meet on Sunday. League leader Union Berlin hosts fourth-placed Dortmund while 10-time defending champion Bayern welcomes second-placed Freiburg, a team that was unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions before its Europa League game at Nantes on Thursday.
Report: Juventus Are Interested In January Transfer For Ilkay Gundogan
Serie A giants Juventus are interested in Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, according to a report.
BBC
'We need to spread the goals a bit more to different games'
Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino's current form, but has challenged all his players to score more consistently across games. Firmino has scored eight goals and provided four assists so far this season, the same numbers as Mohamed Salah. Klopp said: "Bobby is in a really good moment, I...
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
CBS Sports
USA Curling defends CEO Jeff Plush after allegations he contributed to 'systemic' abuse in NWSL
USA Curling has defended CEO Jeff Plush following allegations that he failed to respond to players' complaints of abuse and sexual harassment during his tenure as NWSL commissioner, per USA Today. An investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates showed that NWSL players reported abuse by coaches during Plush's tenure as commissioner from January of 2015 to March of 2017. The allegations against coaches included "verbal tirades, retaliation, sexual harassment and sexual coercion."
Yardbarker
Manchester United offer trial to 17-year-old talent
Manchester United have offered a trial to 17-year-old goalkeeper Tarik Karic. Karic only turned 17 last month and currently plays for FK Zeljeznica. Standing at 194 cm tall, Karic has already managed three clean sheets for the Bosnian youth side. Now, according to The People’s Person, Manchester United have offered...
BBC
Somerset football clubs say they are being hit by fuel costs
Grassroots football clubs say they are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis. Hire charges for pitches and travel costs to away matches are on the rise, say some teams in Somerset. But clubs say they are reluctant to put up their charges for players and are instead...
Comments / 0