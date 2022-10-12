Read full article on original website
Kyrgios a changed man since settling in Sydney with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - former Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says bad boy ready to realise his potential after 2022 Wimbledon final
Former Australian Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says he has impressed by the changes he sees in tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, declaring his new outlook on life has him poised to finally realise his potential. Kyrgios, 27, met Costeen Hatzi last December, with the loved up pair quickly becoming...
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Fined For Kicking At Falcons' Grady Jarrett During Game
The NFL is punishing Tom Brady -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar has been hit with a fine for kicking at Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett during Sunday's matchup. The moment went down with 3 minutes left in the Bucs' 21-15 win over the Falcons ... when Jarrett was...
Tom Brady and tennis legend Kim Clijsters join forces to buy team in surprising new sport
AN unexpected duo of sporting legends is entering the world of Pickleball. That's right, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and four-time Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters are joining forces as part of an ownership group purchasing a Major League Pickleball expansion team. This comes as the league prepares to...
Yardbarker
"Watch out tennis; Pickleball is coming for you" - Judy Murray issues warning to tennis
Judy Murray issued a warning to tennis after former Wimbledon junior champion Noah Rubin announced his switch from tennis to pickleball. Tennis faces various difficulties, and Judy Murray spent a lot of time around the game to become familiar with many of them. Murray is aware of how addicting this new emerging sport is due to being the Pickleball ambassador for Scotland issued a warning to tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Judy Murray affirms Coco Gauff's desire to continue the legacy of Serena Williams and Venus Williams
Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray has reacted to Coco Gauff expressing her desire to continue the legacy of Serena Williams and Venus Williams. The American youngster is currently competing at the 2022 San Diego Open, where, in the opening two rounds, she got past compatriot Robin Montgomery and Canadian star Bianca Andreescu.
Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters invest in pro pickleball franchise
The pickleball craze has piqued the interest of the GOAT and a women’s tennis great. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and four-time major tennis champion Kim Clijsters will be part of an ownership group for a Major League Pickleball expansion franchise, ESPN reported. Brady and Clijsters are part...
Tennis-Serena, Felix now part of an 'old girls network', says King
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Some of the biggest names in women's sport bowed out of competition in 2022 but tennis icon Billie Jean King expects the likes of Serena Williams and Allyson Felix to continue making headlines as part of a flourishing "old girls network".
MLB・
TMZ.com
Robert Kraft Surprise NYC Wedding, Tom Brady Watches, Elton John Performs
Robert Kraft proves you're never too old to find love ... because he tied the knot Friday in a star-studded, surprise wedding. The octogenarian owner of the New England Patriots is now the husband of 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. 250 folks showed up for a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" soiree...
Yardbarker
"He'll be on a court again" - says Ivan Ljubicic on Roger Federer
Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic confirmed that Roger Federer will be on the court again albeit not at official events anymore. It was the end of an era for Ljubicic to witness Federer retire from tennis while he was in London for the Laver Cup. Federer will return to the courts, albeit not for official events, according to Ljubicic who admitted it in a conversation with Punto De Break.
TMZ.com
Bob Costas Makes 'Justin Bieber' Gaffe During Shane Bieber Outing
Bob Costas was left saying "Sorry" while working the Yankees vs. Guardians game ... after he accidentally called Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber "Justin Bieber" -- and the moment is hysterical. The legendary broadcaster made the mistake during the top of the 6th inning of Game 2 of the American League...
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on difficulty as new parent: "When he first has to go to Australia, it will be hard"
Rafael Nadal became a father on October 8th and a few days before that happened his uncle Toni Spoke to the media. The brief talk between Toni Nadal and the local Mallorca Bulettin touched upon tennis topics as well as the at the time upcoming childbirth. Toni noted that Nadal would be a great father just like he is a tennis player.
TMZ.com
L.A. Kings Troll José Altuve Using Trash Can During Fan 'Look-Alike' Game
José Altuve is still public enemy #1 in Los Angeles ... and the L.A. Kings made that clear by trolling the Houston Astros' star second baseman with a trash can reference during Thursday night's game. The Kings were playing the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena ... when the announcer...
SkySports
Andy Murray beaten by Sebastian Korda in Gijon Open quarter-finals
Andy Murray is out of the Gijon Open after being beaten in three sets by American No 1 Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals. Having lost the opener, Murray dominated the second set before seeing Korda do the same to wrap up a 6-4 1-6 6-1 win in two hours and 27 minutes.
TMZ.com
Muhammad Ali's Grandson Says He Would've Loved Conor McGregor, His Trash Talk
How would Muhammad Ali, the undisputed OG of trash talk, feel about the slick-talking/fighting Conor McGregor?? He would've loved him ... so says The Greatest's grandson, MMA fighter Biaggio Ali Walsh. 24-year-old Ali Walsh, who recently signed with one of the top MMA promotions, PFL, tells TMZ Sports his grandpa...
