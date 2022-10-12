ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Daily Mail

Kyrgios a changed man since settling in Sydney with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - former Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says bad boy ready to realise his potential after 2022 Wimbledon final

Former Australian Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says he has impressed by the changes he sees in tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, declaring his new outlook on life has him poised to finally realise his potential. Kyrgios, 27, met Costeen Hatzi last December, with the loved up pair quickly becoming...
TENNIS
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Fined For Kicking At Falcons' Grady Jarrett During Game

The NFL is punishing Tom Brady -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar has been hit with a fine for kicking at Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett during Sunday's matchup. The moment went down with 3 minutes left in the Bucs' 21-15 win over the Falcons ... when Jarrett was...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

"Watch out tennis; Pickleball is coming for you" - Judy Murray issues warning to tennis

Judy Murray issued a warning to tennis after former Wimbledon junior champion Noah Rubin announced his switch from tennis to pickleball. Tennis faces various difficulties, and Judy Murray spent a lot of time around the game to become familiar with many of them. Murray is aware of how addicting this new emerging sport is due to being the Pickleball ambassador for Scotland issued a warning to tennis.
TENNIS
WSOC Charlotte

Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters invest in pro pickleball franchise

The pickleball craze has piqued the interest of the GOAT and a women’s tennis great. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and four-time major tennis champion Kim Clijsters will be part of an ownership group for a Major League Pickleball expansion franchise, ESPN reported. Brady and Clijsters are part...
NFL
TMZ.com

Robert Kraft Surprise NYC Wedding, Tom Brady Watches, Elton John Performs

Robert Kraft proves you're never too old to find love ... because he tied the knot Friday in a star-studded, surprise wedding. The octogenarian owner of the New England Patriots is now the husband of 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. 250 folks showed up for a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" soiree...
NFL
Yardbarker

"He'll be on a court again" - says Ivan Ljubicic on Roger Federer

Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic confirmed that Roger Federer will be on the court again albeit not at official events anymore. It was the end of an era for Ljubicic to witness Federer retire from tennis while he was in London for the Laver Cup. Federer will return to the courts, albeit not for official events, according to Ljubicic who admitted it in a conversation with Punto De Break.
TENNIS
TMZ.com

Bob Costas Makes 'Justin Bieber' Gaffe During Shane Bieber Outing

Bob Costas was left saying "Sorry" while working the Yankees vs. Guardians game ... after he accidentally called Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber "Justin Bieber" -- and the moment is hysterical. The legendary broadcaster made the mistake during the top of the 6th inning of Game 2 of the American League...
CLEVELAND, OH
SkySports

Andy Murray beaten by Sebastian Korda in Gijon Open quarter-finals

Andy Murray is out of the Gijon Open after being beaten in three sets by American No 1 Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals. Having lost the opener, Murray dominated the second set before seeing Korda do the same to wrap up a 6-4 1-6 6-1 win in two hours and 27 minutes.
