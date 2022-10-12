Read full article on original website
Cookbook looks back at dynamic Popeyes founder and his food
Louisiana is known for delivering food with big, bold flavor. The same can be said for the founder of the Popeyes fried chicken empire.
L.A. man sues company behind Texas Pete hot sauce because it’s not made in Texas
Philip White who bought a bottle of the hot sauce at Ralph’s in September 2021, accused T.W. Garner Food Company of failing to “act in accordance with a fundamental precept of truth in advertising and fair play in the marketplace.”
Texas Pete Hot Sauce being sued for claiming Texas tie
Philip White wants Texas Pete to change its name.
A new Latin-Asian fusion restaurant on the Gulf Coast is already going viral on TikTok
Bulgogi fajitas! Bao buns! From the food to the walls to the bar, everything at this new spot is Instagrammable and is just a short drive from Biloxi. Here’s everything you need to know.
How a ‘Snail’-Shaped Pasta Took Over NYC Restaurant Menus
Throughout New York, a little snail is taking over restaurant menus. Sometimes the snail is super saucy, served with chorizo, gold bar squash and Grana Padano. Sometimes the snail is super classic, swathed in sausage ragu or vodka sauce. And sometimes the snail is super fun, dressed in parmesan and butter, as an adult’s take on mac and cheese. I’m not talking about escargot, by the way. I’m talking about lumache, the pasta shape that’s popping up at all sorts of spots, from more classic Italian restaurants to contemporary American ones, where only a handful of pastas might be served. Lumache,...
Ree Drummond's Husband Just Threw Major Shade At Her 'Bar Habit'
Living life as the spouse of a celebrity chef seems like it would be a dream come true. In theory, the chef would always be trying out new recipes, so you'd always have lots of new, delicious food to sample. They'd have plenty of money, which means you could buy all the Hummel figurines your heart desires. Plus, you'd get invited to all the swankiest parties, like the opening of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington, which sounded like a major barn burn, according to Star New Online.
The 10 Best Tasting Wild Game Animals
The best meat I have ever tasted was Dall ram backstrap skewered onto green branches and cooked over an open fire. The only seasoning was a touch. After a challenging and successful hunt, it tasted heavenly. What is the best eating wild game? Obviously, the question all comes down to...
Friend Accused of 'Padding' Group Dinner Bill with Cocktails Backed Online
"Sounds like they were using you to get cheaper meals," one commenter noted.
'Vegetarian' Crocodile Which Ate Rice And Jaggery Dies
A "vegetarian" mugger crocodile, who loved eating rice, died at the age of 75 in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala on Sunday. The female crocodile named Babiya was regarded by locals as the guardian of a temple located in Ananthpura village in the Kasaragod district. People from all over the country visited the temple to see the crocodile who used to eat vegetarian food fed by the priests, Times Now reported.
Why Anthony Bourdain Recommended Cooking In A Hotel
Though traveling is usually a fun and enriching experience, it can also be a very fast-paced, tiresome ordeal that just leaves you wanting to kick your shoes off at your hotel room at the end of the day. You might grab some takeout for dinner, DoorDash a comfort meal, or if you're staying in a more upscale hotel, you may choose to splurge and buy dinner at the on-site restaurant. When we think of eating meals on the go, low on energy after a day of adventure, we don't typically want to spend extra time cooking a meal ourselves. Home cooking is supposed to be done at home, right?
Codigo 1530’s New Blanco Tequila Is Made From Home-Grown Agave
Codigo 1530 is a tequila brand already marked by a few defining factors—country star George Strait is an investor along with a former Crocs CEO, NFL coach and NHL player; and the aged expressions are matured in California wine casks. And now this new release brings the concept of “single estate” into play, using only agave harvested from Codigo’s own fields to produce the spirit. This doesn’t mean just one field, of course, but the agave for this new tequila came from land owned by Codigo instead of being sourced from various farmers in the region. The agave was harvested when...
