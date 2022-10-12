ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Local family working to expand domestic violence workplace protections

WEBSTER, Mass. - A Webster family is trying to prevent future tragedies by making sure nobody else will have to experience what their daughter did. Amanda Dabrowski's familiy is working with state Sen. Ryan Fattman and state Rep. Joe McKenna to pass a bill expanding domestic violence workplace protections. Dabrowski...
WEBSTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Society
Worcester, MA
Cars
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
City
Leominster, MA
State
Connecticut State
City
Fitchburg, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Society
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify young man killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police have identified the young man who was killed in a crash in Needham on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane just before 4:30 p.m. found the drivers in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Needham police.
NEEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Good Samaritans asked to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass

BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good News#Charity#Toyota Prius
NECN

Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.

The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
SHIRLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
MassLive.com

Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage

Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
TAUNTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Former Sturbridge truck stop getting rebuilt as a new convention center

STURBRIDGE, Mass. - The former truck stop off Route 20 in Sturbridge is being transformed into a convention center and a travel stop. Sturbridge town administrator Robin Grimm said they're working with Noble Energy and construction is underway on the $17.5 million project. The highway stop will include a restaurant...
STURBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy