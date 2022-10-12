Read full article on original website
Local family working to expand domestic violence workplace protections
WEBSTER, Mass. - A Webster family is trying to prevent future tragedies by making sure nobody else will have to experience what their daughter did. Amanda Dabrowski's familiy is working with state Sen. Ryan Fattman and state Rep. Joe McKenna to pass a bill expanding domestic violence workplace protections. Dabrowski...
spectrumnews1.com
Customers visit Rotmans Furniture one last time as Worcester mainstay plans to shut its doors
WORCESTER, Mass. - This week, Rotmans Furniture announced plans to shut down after 60 years in business, but before they close their doors, customers are flocking back one last time for deals and memories. What You Need To Know. Rotmans Furniture will close early next year after more than 60...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
newbedfordguide.com
22-year old Massachusetts woman studying law in Tennessee perishes in tornado winds
The Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) in Tennessee has announced that a Massachusetts woman has died during the severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Pembroke was in Tennessee to study law at Belmont University. Flaherty was at a horse farm to ride her horse...
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
Police identify young man killed in Needham crash
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police have identified the young man who was killed in a crash in Needham on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane just before 4:30 p.m. found the drivers in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Needham police.
Good Samaritans asked to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass
BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
Brigham and Women’s nurses at a colleague’s wedding save guest who collapsed
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Brigham and Women’s emergency nurses gathered to celebrate their colleague’s wedding quickly jumped into action on the dance floor to save a wedding guest’s life during a medical emergency. Last month, the group celebrated the wedding of their colleague and friend...
NECN
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
Worcester Police Arrest Woman Causing Disturbance at Courthouse
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested a woman at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Friday for causing a disturbance with a replica firearm. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers assigned to the Court Liaison unit were informed someone had attempted to enter the courthouse with a firearm. Officers stopped...
Sudbury firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at greenhouse complex
Sudbury firefighters were called to battle a raging three-alarm blaze at a greenhouse complex Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sudbury Police Department, the fire began at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane. Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen told Boston 25 that the fire was under control by 5:00 p.m. Earlier in...
Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage
Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
WCVB
Boys ages 3, 4 locked in dark closet, beaten with 'teacher's stick' at Methuen day care, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — The families of two young boys claim their pre-school age children were locked in closets and beaten with a stick at a Methuen day care center, according to a civil lawsuit filed this week in Essex Superior Court. A 4-year-old boy who attended the Children’s Center...
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
Car split in half after driver smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop
WORCESTER, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after the car they were driving smashed through a Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester late Thursday night, leaving behind a trail of serious damage. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Gold Star Boulevard just...
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
Helfand's Deli Opening October 27 on Highland Street
WORCESTER - Helfand’s, a New York-style deli, is opening on Highland Street in Worcester in the former home of the Sahara restaurant on October 27. The opening date announcement was made on social media on Friday morning. Helfand's shared their story on social media this summer. Mike Sobel, a...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Sturbridge truck stop getting rebuilt as a new convention center
STURBRIDGE, Mass. - The former truck stop off Route 20 in Sturbridge is being transformed into a convention center and a travel stop. Sturbridge town administrator Robin Grimm said they're working with Noble Energy and construction is underway on the $17.5 million project. The highway stop will include a restaurant...
