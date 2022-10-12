ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Navasota Examiner

A great welcome for Goode

High Point Elementary students in Navasota gave Gabriel Goode a warm welcome back to school Monday, Oct. 10. Goode was diagnosed at age 5 with Hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer. He has undergone countless treatments since. Gabriel is the son of Preston and Briattany Goode.
NAVASOTA, TX
Navasota Examiner

Bustamante advances to regionals

Navasota freshman Alysson Bustamante advanced to the regional cross country meet with a seventh-place finish at the District 25-4A meet at Royal High School. She finished with a time of 12:59 and will compete in Corpus Christi Oct. 24.
NAVASOTA, TX
Navasota Examiner

Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking

The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
NAVASOTA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ulm, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
Brenham, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Dallas, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Brenham, TX
City
Raymondville, TX
kwhi.com

GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH

A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
BRENHAM, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter All-Star Line Up

Congratulations Houston Astros on the win last night! We have our own all-star line up at the shelter who are hoping for some luck to come their way too. Each of these pups would love to be traded from the shelter team to your home team. Please come and visit them soon!
CONROE, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Pet of the Month: Lula

Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Polka#Hamburgers#Country Boys#Dancing Shoes#The Examiner Brenham#Silver Wings Ballroom#Hospice Brazos Valley#Texan#German#Dutchmen
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
HOUSTON, TX
wtaw.com

Woman Jumps From The Top Of The Downtown Bryan Parking Garage

Bryan police attempted to prevent a woman from jumping off the top of the downtown Bryan parking garage Friday afternoon. A WTAW listener watched two female officers visit with the woman for more than 30 minutes from the south side of the garage, which faces the Brazos County administration building.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM EMPLOYEE KILLED, HUSBAND INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELIZE

A longtime employee of the City of Brenham was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Belize. Shelley Addison and her husband, Chris, were traveling in a Jeep on the Hummingbird Highway towards the capital city of Belize, Belmopan, when they collided with a container truck. The accident was first reported by Breaking Belize News.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man convicted 4 years later for 2018 murder of Spring couple

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One of the three men arrested for killing a Spring couple in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to reports, Erick Peralta, 25, was convicted on Tuesday of capital murder after he killed Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, on Jan. 13, 2018. Their son, Rich Lam, found them tied up and fatally shot in their home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn in Northgate Forest gated community near north Houston.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy