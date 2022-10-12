Read full article on original website
Related
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
Navasota Examiner
A great welcome for Goode
High Point Elementary students in Navasota gave Gabriel Goode a warm welcome back to school Monday, Oct. 10. Goode was diagnosed at age 5 with Hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer. He has undergone countless treatments since. Gabriel is the son of Preston and Briattany Goode.
Navasota Examiner
Bustamante advances to regionals
Navasota freshman Alysson Bustamante advanced to the regional cross country meet with a seventh-place finish at the District 25-4A meet at Royal High School. She finished with a time of 12:59 and will compete in Corpus Christi Oct. 24.
Navasota Examiner
Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking
The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH
A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
cw39.com
Church struck by lightning in Sugar Land during Thursday night storm
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) – A church in Sugar Land was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Thursday night, police said. Officers were called to the First Colony Bible Chapel, located at 3610 Austin Parkway at 8:14 p.m. Officers said that they saw the siding of the...
thewoodlandstx.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter All-Star Line Up
Congratulations Houston Astros on the win last night! We have our own all-star line up at the shelter who are hoping for some luck to come their way too. Each of these pups would love to be traded from the shelter team to your home team. Please come and visit them soon!
hellowoodlands.com
Pet of the Month: Lula
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
Click2Houston.com
Katy elementary teacher Constance Howard performs on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
HOUSTON – Constance Howard impressed the coaches Monday night on NBC’s The Voice with her rendition of “Peaches” by Justin Beiber. She turned two chairs during her audition, and had to choose between Camila Cabello and John Legend. She chose Team Camila!. When she’s not singing...
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
wtaw.com
Woman Jumps From The Top Of The Downtown Bryan Parking Garage
Bryan police attempted to prevent a woman from jumping off the top of the downtown Bryan parking garage Friday afternoon. A WTAW listener watched two female officers visit with the woman for more than 30 minutes from the south side of the garage, which faces the Brazos County administration building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM EMPLOYEE KILLED, HUSBAND INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELIZE
A longtime employee of the City of Brenham was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Belize. Shelley Addison and her husband, Chris, were traveling in a Jeep on the Hummingbird Highway towards the capital city of Belize, Belmopan, when they collided with a container truck. The accident was first reported by Breaking Belize News.
KBTX.com
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
fox26houston.com
Houston man convicted 4 years later for 2018 murder of Spring couple
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One of the three men arrested for killing a Spring couple in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to reports, Erick Peralta, 25, was convicted on Tuesday of capital murder after he killed Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, on Jan. 13, 2018. Their son, Rich Lam, found them tied up and fatally shot in their home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn in Northgate Forest gated community near north Houston.
tiremeetsroad.com
Ferrari 458 owned by Houston law firm that specializes in auto accidents crashes into wall at Sugar Land car show
Sometimes the comedy writes itself. The driver of a Ferrari 458 owned by the Houston-based law firm “The Hadi Law Firm” was filmed by several witnesses accelerating, jumping a curb, and crashing into an embankment as the exotic car exited a car show at the Sugar Land Town Center.
Cypress man gets life in prison for 2016 deadly restaurant robbery in Houston
HOUSTON — A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a good Samaritan on a New Year’s Day at a Chinatown restaurant in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ringleader who sent masked gunmen into a family...
Bryan rescue saves 20 dogs from hoarding case in Leon County
Thanks to a Bryan-based rescue the Bee Creek Veterinary Hospital of College Station is currently housing dogs that were rescued from an animal hoarding case out of Leon County.
Comments / 0