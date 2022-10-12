Read full article on original website
Montana has 87 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Montana using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pennsylvania’s Suburbs Are Not OK
For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
Officials: 9% hike in Montana pedestrian-related deaths in 2022 compared to 2021
HELENA, Mont. - Officials are reporting a 9% increase in pedestrian related deaths on Montana roadways in 2022 compared to last year. The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook as of Oct. 3, 2022, there have been 162 fatalities on Montana roadways--there were 240 total in 2021. Of those...
Pa. House approves bill to guard against elder abuse
Harrisburg, Pa. — More guards ensuring that area agencies of aging are notified about cases of elder abuse in long-term care facilities have been approved by the PA House of Representatives. According to a 2017 study by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, nearly 16% of people over the age...
MT Guardsmen help with hurricane relief in Florida
HELENA, Mont. - Hurricane Ian is one of the largest and deadliest hurricanes to hit Florida since 1935. While Montana doesn't see hurricanes, two soldiers with the Montana National Guard are uniquely equipped to help; so when they got the call they left the safety of Montana to go help the people of Florida.
MDT shares road and traffic fatalities in 2021
HELENA, Mont. - Officials are reporting a 9% increase in pedestrian related deaths on Montana roadways in 2022 compared to last year.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Montana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
State leaders talk about how to combat human trafficking in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Thursday was the third human trafficking symposium hosted by Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Nearly 20 organizations and non-profits gathered together to continue conversations on how to combat human trafficking in the state. Discussions centered around three topics: social and community services, law enforcement and prosecution, and legislation.
Virginia gas prices rise 21 cents per gallon in past week
(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Virginia have increased by more than 21 cents over the past seven days despite previously trending downward, according to averages provided by AAA data. The average cost for a gallon of gas in the commonwealth is $3.53 cents, as of October 11....
Yellowstone announces Northeast Entrance Road opening, Cooke City getting busy
The water at Terrace Springs, northeast of Madison Junction in Yellowstone National Park, is relatively cold (about 60 °C or 140 °F), but the water is still saturated with carbon dioxide-rich bubbles. (Photo by Shaul Hurwitz | Yellowstone National Park). Yellowstone National Park announced Thursday its Northeast Entrance...
West Virginia gas prices jump nearly 12 cents in past week
(The Center Square) – A gallon of gasoline in West Virginia is 12 cents more expensive than it was just one week ago as gas prices continue to climb throughout the country, according to data from AAA. The average cost for a gallon of gas in West Virginia is...
What Kind of State Does Illinois Want To Be?
Illinois is more than its elected officials. Each of us adds something to our community, town, state, and nation. As the clumsy angel Clarence told George Bailey in the Capra classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?” This could be said of Chicago, too.
