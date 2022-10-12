Late Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas voted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

Demaryius Thomas has been posthumously voted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 2023 class, it was announced Tuesday.

Thomas will join other impactful Colorado legends such as George Karl, Evie Dennis, and the late Vincent Jackson, a fellow NFL receiver.

Thomas passed away last December at 33, just 16 days shy of his 34th birthday. Thomas was a vital member of the Denver Broncos’ 2015 Super Bowl team. He caught 105 passes for 1,304 yards and six touchdowns that season. In nine and a half years, Thomas parlayed his productive time with the Broncos into five Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections.

“Demaryius Thomas was one of the key figures of Broncos teams that won Super Bowl 50, two AFC Championships and five AFC West titles. One of his biggest highlights in Denver was scoring an 80-yard touchdown in overtime as the Broncos upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 NFL playoffs,” the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame said in a statement.

“Thomas played 8 1/2 seasons for the Broncos (2010-18), racking up more receiving yards — 9,055 — than anyone in franchise history other than Rod Smith. His 60 TD receptions are also No. 2 on the Broncos’ all-time list. Thomas played half of the 2018 season with Houston before spending 2019 with the New York Jets, then retiring in 2021. All told, he was named to the Pro Bowl five times, all while a Bronco. Thomas was also beloved for his work in the Denver community, most notably spending countless hours with kids in need.”

The 58th annual Hall of Fame induction will occur in Denver on April 26, 2023.