Hurricane Orlene strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward western Mexico
Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US
Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
Serious tropical threat could be brewing for Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico
The Atlantic basin has been crackling with activity this September, but the continental U.S. has dodged impacts so far. That could change in a dramatic way by the end of the month, AccuWeather forecasters warn. AccuWeather forecasters are looking ahead to the next tropical threat behind Hurricane Fiona, which pummeled...
Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico
The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
Tropical Storm Julia expected to strengthen into hurricane, bring heavy rains to Central America
Tropical Storm Julia gained more strength moving westward in the southern Caribbean on Saturday as authorities prepared for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. It could also bring heavy rainfall to Southern Mexico early next week. Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph Saturday evening,...
Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast near Mazatlan
MAZATLAN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday before quickly weakening over land into a tropical depression. Electrical cables swayed and sent off showers of sparks in the town of El Rosario, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, close to where the hurricane hit. Authorities did not immediately report any damage, but along the coast they suspended classes, closed seaports and set up shelters. Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw. The main island is sparsely populated, mainly by government employees, and most buildings there are made of brick or concrete.
The wild weather of La Niña could wipe out vast stretches of Australia's beaches and sand dunes
Australians along the east cost are bracing for yet another round of heavy rainfall this weekend, after a band of stormy weather soaked most of the continent this week. The Bureau of Meteorology has alerted southern inland Queensland, eastern New South Wales, Victoria and northern Tasmania to ongoing flood risks, as the rain falls on already flooded or saturated catchments. This widespread wet weather heralds Australia’s rare third back-to-back La Niña, which goes hand-in-hand with heavy rain. There is, however, another pressing issue arising from La Niña events: coastal erosion. The wild weather associated with La Niña will drive more erosion...
Cruising World Onboard: The Moorings 5000
A trip to the beautiful British Virgin Islands is incomplete without getting on some sailboats. On our trip to visit The Moorings on their base in Tortola, we had the chance to step onboard the new Moorings 5000 sailing catamaran – and boy were we impressed. Check out the video to see for yourself, and see even more information (or book a charter!) at The Moorings’ website.
Hurricane Julia Forms in Caribbean Sea, Latest Landfall Projection
Julia comes just 10 days after the deadly Hurricane Ian slammed the Florida coast, taking more than 100 lives.
Tropical Depression 13 to become TS Julia Friday
Tropical Depression 13 is passing over Columbia and parts of Venezuela Friday morning with a forecast to become Tropical Storm Julia by Friday. On Thursday morning, the NHC released information on “Potential Tropical Cyclone 13.″ As of 5 a.m., the system is officially a Tropical Depression and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a forward motion of 15 mph. TD 13 is 35 miles southeast of the Guajira Peninsula in northern Colombia.
Severe Weather Warnings Issued for New South Wales, Tasmania, and Victoria Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
Severe weather warnings have been issued for the Australian states of New South Wales, Tasmania, and Victoria throughout the remainder of the week, according to Australian weather authorities. Heavy rainfall and floodwaters are the greatest risk from the current adverse weather. As a result, further weather alerts are likely to...
Tropical Storm Julia set to become a hurricane soon, forecast to make Nicaragua landfall
UPDATE:Tropical Storm Julia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane around 7 p.m. Saturday while passing near the Colombian islands of San Andres and Providencia. Tropical Storm Julia is forecast to turn into a hurricane soon as it rushes through the Caribbean Sea toward a Nicaragua landfall this weekend. The system,...
Karl no longer forecast to be a tropical storm. It weakened to a tropical depression at night
Here’s the latest on Tropical Depression Karl
Meteorologists Monitor Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico
A recent weather update showed that meteorologists have been monitoring the development of a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Residents and communities near the Gulf of Mexico should be alert to the potential impacts of the tropical storm. Based on the latest from the National Hurricane Center, the...
AccuWeather forecasters study new areas for development in Atlantic as Karl heads for Mexico
Tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of Mexico on Thursday as Tropical Storm Karl continued to drift southward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Although Karl is currently the only named system in the Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists caution that the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over, and there remain areas to watch for development in the coming weeks.
