ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US

Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#South Pacific Islands#Austral Islands#Cook Islands#Fiji Islands#French Polynesia#Travel Destinations#Cruising World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast near Mazatlan

MAZATLAN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday before quickly weakening over land into a tropical depression. Electrical cables swayed and sent off showers of sparks in the town of El Rosario, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, close to where the hurricane hit. Authorities did not immediately report any damage, but along the coast they suspended classes, closed seaports and set up shelters. Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw. The main island is sparsely populated, mainly by government employees, and most buildings there are made of brick or concrete.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The wild weather of La Niña could wipe out vast stretches of Australia's beaches and sand dunes

Australians along the east cost are bracing for yet another round of heavy rainfall this weekend, after a band of stormy weather soaked most of the continent this week. The Bureau of Meteorology has alerted southern inland Queensland, eastern New South Wales, Victoria and northern Tasmania to ongoing flood risks, as the rain falls on already flooded or saturated catchments. This widespread wet weather heralds Australia’s rare third back-to-back La Niña, which goes hand-in-hand with heavy rain. There is, however, another pressing issue arising from La Niña events: coastal erosion. The wild weather associated with La Niña will drive more erosion...
ENVIRONMENT
Cruising World

Cruising World Onboard: The Moorings 5000

A trip to the beautiful British Virgin Islands is incomplete without getting on some sailboats. On our trip to visit The Moorings on their base in Tortola, we had the chance to step onboard the new Moorings 5000 sailing catamaran – and boy were we impressed. Check out the video to see for yourself, and see even more information (or book a charter!) at The Moorings’ website.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
msn.com

Tropical Depression 13 to become TS Julia Friday

Tropical Depression 13 is passing over Columbia and parts of Venezuela Friday morning with a forecast to become Tropical Storm Julia by Friday. On Thursday morning, the NHC released information on “Potential Tropical Cyclone 13.″ As of 5 a.m., the system is officially a Tropical Depression and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a forward motion of 15 mph. TD 13 is 35 miles southeast of the Guajira Peninsula in northern Colombia.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Monitor Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico

A recent weather update showed that meteorologists have been monitoring the development of a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Residents and communities near the Gulf of Mexico should be alert to the potential impacts of the tropical storm. Based on the latest from the National Hurricane Center, the...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters study new areas for development in Atlantic as Karl heads for Mexico

Tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of Mexico on Thursday as Tropical Storm Karl continued to drift southward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Although Karl is currently the only named system in the Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists caution that the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over, and there remain areas to watch for development in the coming weeks.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy