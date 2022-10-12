Read full article on original website
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT
Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
Hartford gets $4M grant to clean up dangerous lead in homes
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will award the City of Hartford more than $4 million in grant funds to help the city find and clean up dangerous lead in homes. The city plans to use the funds to remove lead and other hazards from 165 low-income homes. “Lead […]
newstalknewengland.com
Dominican National Sentenced In Bridgeport, Connecticut To 120 Months For Narcotics Distribution
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport, Connecticut sentenced Neftali Fernandez 42, a citizen of the Dominican Republic last residing in the Bronx, New York to 120 months of imprisonment. Fernandez, in February 2020 pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
westernmassnews.com
Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
Eyewitness News
Bristol officer deaths first by a firearm in 18 years
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been 18 years since an on-duty officer was killed by a firearm in Connecticut. Officer Peter Lavery was killed in the line of duty in Newington on December 30, 2004. Officer Lavery’s death is reminiscent of Officer Hamzy and Sergeant Demonte’s deaths.
RELATED PEOPLE
branfordseven.com
Connecticut has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Connecticut using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Former Yale School of Medicine employee sentenced to 9 years in prison for stealing $40M in electronics
HARTFORD, Conn. — A former Naugatuck resident and employee at Yale University School of Medicine was sentenced to nine years in prison for stealing $40 million in electronics. Jamie Petrone, 43, of Lithia Springs, Georgia was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant in Hartford to 109 months of...
Police: 2 officers fatally shot in Connecticut may have been ‘lured’ into ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut were apparently drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday night about a dispute between two siblings appears...
The week in CT news: Sandy Hook defamation verdict, police officers killed
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Blockbuster Book Explores Backstory Of Newhallville Murder Case
The individuals who murdered an innocent man, who framed an innocent teen, who copped a fake confession all made choices. So did Nicholas Dawidoff when he told their story — and he has now left New Haven with a choice of our own. Dawidoff chose to name names in...
WTNH.com
Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History
HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
News 12
Vigil honors 32 people who lost their lives to domestic violence last year
Thirty-two people died last year in Connecticut due to domestic violence, and advocates are hosting their annual vigil to honor those victims and call for change to break the cycle of violence. Those 32 people ranged in age from a 1-month-old child to a 72-year-old. They were remembered Wednesday night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0