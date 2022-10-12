ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT

Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
WTNH

Hartford gets $4M grant to clean up dangerous lead in homes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will award the City of Hartford more than $4 million in grant funds to help the city find and clean up dangerous lead in homes. The city plans to use the funds to remove lead and other hazards from 165 low-income homes. “Lead […]
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
NBC Connecticut

Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
westernmassnews.com

Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut

A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
Eyewitness News

Bristol officer deaths first by a firearm in 18 years

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been 18 years since an on-duty officer was killed by a firearm in Connecticut. Officer Peter Lavery was killed in the line of duty in Newington on December 30, 2004. Officer Lavery’s death is reminiscent of Officer Hamzy and Sergeant Demonte’s deaths.
WTNH.com

Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History

HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WTNH

New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
Register Citizen

Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

