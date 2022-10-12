ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

News-Medical.net

Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia

One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of sinus cancer?

Symptoms of sinus cancer often affect one side of the face and are similar to other more common conditions, such as allergic rhinitis. 3–5% — of all neck and head cancers. This article reviews sinus cancer, signs, symptoms, and more. Are there early symptoms of sinus cancer?. A.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about cervical spinal stenosis

Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cohaitungchi.com

Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain

Anti-seizure medications (anticonvulsants) were originally designed to treat people with epilepsy. But the nerve-calming qualities of some of these medications can also help quiet the burning, stabbing or shooting pain often caused by nerve damage. You are reading: Causes of excess nerve | Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain. Why...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients

The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19

Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Cough: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

A cough is a spontaneous reflex that helps clear dust, germs, and mucus out of the throat and airways. Coughing keeps the body safe from invaders, and most coughs are not serious. Colds, sinus congestion or infection, and allergies can cause a cough, as can the flu. In some cases,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hcplive.com

Charles Vega, MD: Atrial Fibrillation, Risk Factors for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

An interview with Dr. Vega regarding atrial fibrillation and clinical manifestations for ADPKD. In a segment of his interview with HCPLive, Charles Vega, MD, the Health Sciences Clinical Professor at the UC Irvine Department of Family Medicine, further explained elements of his Pri-Med Midwest 2022 presentation. Vega’s academic interests involve...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

What is the association of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination with the risk of PASC in patients with SARDs?

Findings of a new study posted on medRxiv* preprint server depicted that fully vaccinated patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases (SARDs) harbor a lower propensity to developing long COVID symptoms compared to SARDs patients who are not fully vaccinated. These results emphasize the importance of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination...
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Can Nerve Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?

Diabetes isn't the only problem that can develop as a result of high blood sugar. Over time, excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) and fats in your blood can lead to many complications, including painful nerve damage. Nerve pain that comes along with a diagnosis of diabetes is referred to as...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hcplive.com

Acute Viral Hepatitis Incidence Rate Decreasing Since 1990

The estimated annual percentage change was signficiantly associated with a baseline age-standardized incidence rate of less than 5500 per 100,000 individuals. Trends for acute viral hepatitis (AVH) have generally decreased since 1990, according to new research. A team, led by Guoqing Ouyang, Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, Liuzhou People’s Hospital affiliated...
HEALTH
Healthline

Evans Syndrome: What You Should Know About This Rare Blood Disorder

Estimates are that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States have Evans syndrome, a rare but serious condition that impacts blood cells and can lead to fatigue, dizziness, pale or bruised skin, and purple or red spots on the skin. The condition is named after Robert Evans, who first...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Tinnitus and migraine: What is the link?

Tinnitus is a condition that causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears. Sometimes, it occurs at the same time as migraine, which is a neurological condition that can cause headaches, nausea, and sometimes, aura. Aura refers to sensory changes that some people with migraine experience as an episode begins. They...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hcplive.com

Phase 2a Trial Reports Positive Efficacy of AZP-3601 for Hypoparathyroidism

Daily administration of AZP-3601 enabled 93% of patients to discontinue standard of care therapy and maintain target mean serum calcium. New Phase 2a data from the second patient cohort of an ongoing clinical trial indicate the positive safety and efficacy of AZP-3601 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. The findings, from...
SCIENCE
hcplive.com

Colorectal Cancer Study Finds Benefit From Colonoscopy Screenings

The slight benefit could be attributed to a lower than expected adherence to screening requests. In what has become a hot debate on social media, new research shows only a small risk reduction of colorectal cancer and all-cause deaths comparing colonoscopies to usual care, likely caused by a smaller adherence to screenings than expected.
CANCER
hcplive.com

Insomnia Prevalence High in Pregnant Women

Women who were socially isolated were more likely to have insomnia than women who were socially integrated. New research shows a high rate of insomnia symptoms among pregnant women, particularly during the second trimester. A team, led by Keiko Murakami, MPH, PhD, Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization, Tohoku University, estimated the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

