Green Bay, WI

VikingsTerritory

Packers Nation Appears to Be Turning on Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 6: Picks and preview

Here at the Yardbarker home offices, we like to traffic in narratives when it comes to our picks. Sure, we try to give you stats to educate you about your favorite teams, and, like the section says, “Look smart to your friends,” but people like to talk about storylines, not go deep in the weeds about statistics. Since a 17-game schedule doesn’t have a proper “quarter pole,” this seems like a fine time to make some big-picture evaluations for every team in the league. Then we’ll evaluate our evaluations, and project to the future. This is how the sausage is made, folks. Shall we get to the evaluations, er, games?
NFL
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn't mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
Sporting News

Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
SkySports

NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game

Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Micah Hyde's lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 6: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry caves when pressed by media

For as much talent as the Green Bay Packers have on defense, there's no reason the unit should be ranked near the bottom of the league in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). The Packers have the 23rd-worst DVOA in the league five games in, which is truly shocking considering the fact that Green Bay features a defensive unit with (count 'em) seven first-rounders.
GREEN BAY, WI

