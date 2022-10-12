Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Dell slashes $500 off the XPS 15 to compete with Amazon Prime Day
Everyone knows that Prime Day deals are usually packed with discounts on all things technology. Laptops are one of those categories in which we expect to see significant discounts, but it’s not every day we see a deal like this on the Dell XPS 15. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access deals, and not to be left out, Dell got it on the action by offering the XPS 15 at just $1,399, which is the regular price of $1,899. If you’ve been looking for a new laptop, search no more.
Microsoft heralds 'new era' of computing with launch of Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface 2+ - but analyst says flagship product updates are only 'incremental'
Microsoft has heralded a 'new era' of computing with the launch of new devices in its touchscreen Surface range. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has revealed the £1,099 Surface Pro 9, a 2-in-1 detachable with the 'power of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet'. It's also revealed...
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Digital Trends
Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook
You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
PC sales are falling. What does that mean for the price of your new computer?
Cooling demand plus supply chain problems meant PC shipments declined 15% year on year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, totaling 74.2 million units, according to IDC's preliminary count in its worldwide personal computing device tracker. Shipments by Lenovo, HP, Dell and Asus were all down for the quarter....
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Level up ahead of Black Friday 2022 with these Best Buy deals on LG, Apple, HP and more
Bring new tech into your home by shopping these Best Buy deals on MacBooks, iPads, LG TVs and more savings that rival Amazon's October Prime Day deals.
TechRadar
Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals
Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laptopmag.com
Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart
The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Clevo NH70 Laptop Review: Specs, Buying Guide, Price, & Feature
CLEVO NH70 gaming laptop a fantastic option. It also has an Intel processor which has been praised for its superiority. The laptop’s 1TB of storage capacity and powerful processor makes them an ideal choice for those who play games and enjoy multimedia. In this review will provide all information about the NH70. We’ll look at the battery lifespan. Keep reading if like to know more. Let’s look at some of the most important things to consider before buying gaming laptop.
New Surface laptop and desktop PCs mark 10 years of the Surface brand
Watch out, Apple: Microsoft launches Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 2+
TechRadar
LG C2 vs A2 OLED TV: I tried both, and here’s the one you should buy
LG is a company that has closely aligned itself with OLED technology and is the primary maker of the OLED display panels used in TVs. As a result, when most people think of the flat-panel tech, the first name that pops to mind is LG, even though Sony, Panasonic, Vizio, Philips, and now Samsung all sell OLED sets.
Apple Insider
Amazon's October Prime Day deals: $269 iPad, $223 AirPods Pro 2, $799 MacBook Air & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's OctoberPrime Day deals are officially live, with bonus savings on Apple electronics, home goods, software, and much more. For Apple fans, there are special deals on AirPods, Apple Watches and MacBooks from Amazon...
PC Magazine
Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (G2723H) Review
USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 4. When considering your next gaming monitor purchase, you'll probably need to make some sacrifices. Sure, you can spend some serious coin for a high-end model like the ViewSonic Gaming Elite XG321UG, but more often than not, you’ll have to decide whether you want a higher resolution or higher frame rates. Something's always gotta give, and the hardcore gamers among us will agree that a faster refresh rate is necessary for high-level play. That's where the Dell G2723H ($339) comes in. This 27-inch gaming monitor delivers a full HD picture at 240Hz. It’s a no-frills monitor by all stretches of the imagination, but it's a solid choice for gamers who can appreciate higher frame rates.
Apple Insider
Sonnet Echo Dual NVMe Dock review: Port extension & storage for your desktop Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Sonnet Echo Dual NVMe Thunderbolt Dock promises fast storage and expanded connectivity for yourMac, but a lack of enough power to the host computer pares down the overall utility a bit. Thunderbolt 3...
ZDNet
Gaming laptop sale: Acer offers the Nitro 5 gaming PC with a $450 discount
On the back of Amazon's Early Prime Access Sale, other US retailers have launched their own sales events. Taiwanese tech giant Acer, a hardware manufacturer, is one such vendor. The company is well-known for its laptop and accessory ranges, which include devices built with gaming in mind. A deal we've...
TechRadar
I found the world’s cheapest 4K monitor, but it’s absolutely not what you’d expect
Best 5K/8K monitors: Ultra high-resolution screens. Best monitors for video editing: Great for Adobe Premiere. Best monitors for photo editing: Adobe Photoshop bliss. Best monitors for home office: Productivity nirvana. Best monitors for graphics design: Perfect for Illustrator. The latest Amazon Prime Day sale is coming to an end in...
Tonight Only: This Asus Chromebook Has a Rugged Design and Is Marked Down To $120
Nowadays, it’s not rare at all to find laptops under $100. While the price may garner your attention, they’re often accompanied by low-end components. However, you’re in luck because there’s one laptop worth buying that’s actually really good. For today only, the Asus C203XA Chromebook laptop is on sale with a whopping 52% off. It may not be under that $100 threshold, but it’s still nonetheless an incredible, tiny laptop perfect for students and basic productivity. (You’ll need to be a Prime member to score this price.) Buy: Asus C203XA Chromebook $119.95 (orig. $249.99) 52% OFF Why The ASUS Chromebook C203XA Is a Great...
TechRadar
Microsoft Edge is getting a killer feature that could tempt workers away from Google Chrome
Microsoft has detailed an expansion for its flagship web browser that may go some way to solving common headaches faced by professionals. As announced at Microsoft Ignite 2022, Microsoft Edge will soon benefit from a new feature called Workspaces, described as “a set of browser tabs that will allow groups to view the same websites and working files in one place”.
Gigabyte Publishes Specs for All 13th-Gen Intel Core CPUs
Raptor Lake or Alder Lake, they all belong to the 13th Gen Core family now.
Comments / 0