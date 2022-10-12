USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 4. When considering your next gaming monitor purchase, you'll probably need to make some sacrifices. Sure, you can spend some serious coin for a high-end model like the ViewSonic Gaming Elite XG321UG, but more often than not, you’ll have to decide whether you want a higher resolution or higher frame rates. Something's always gotta give, and the hardcore gamers among us will agree that a faster refresh rate is necessary for high-level play. That's where the Dell G2723H ($339) comes in. This 27-inch gaming monitor delivers a full HD picture at 240Hz. It’s a no-frills monitor by all stretches of the imagination, but it's a solid choice for gamers who can appreciate higher frame rates.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO