Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Potato Chowder
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add pumpkin flavor to your soup. Preheat oven to 350°. Remove stem from pumpkin, cut pumpkins in half, scrape out the and then cut pumpkins into 3 to 4-inch pieces for roasting. Placed pumpkin pieces on a baking sheet, skin side down, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon salt and 1 tablespoon pepper. Bake for 40 minutes or until pumpkin beef is tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Once the pumpkin has cooled, peel off the pumpkin skin and, using a blender or a food processor, purée the pumpkin days until food. In a large stockpot, sauté bacon and onions until bacon is cooked onions are tender. Add chopped garlic and sauté it for one minute. Then add puréed pumpkin sage add chicken stock. Cook until the mixture begins to bubble. Then add heavy cream or half-and-half. Seasoned with salt and pepper to taste.
Extra-Cheesy Broccoli
If you’re trying to get someone to eat their vegetables (child or adult), cheesy broccoli may be the answer you’re looking for. It’s basically mac and cheese with broccoli instead of pasta. It’s a saucy, comforting side dish guaranteed to win the heart of any cheese-lover. Plus, it’s versatile and stress-free.
Nosh Crostini and Oranges
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Nosh Crostini and Oranges! When you’re not exactly hungry, but could use a snack between meals or to satisfy a late night craving for “something”….crostini fits the bill, so to speak. Crostini adds the crunch of potato chips and the flavor of croutons, only better. Fresh mozzarella melts incredibly well because it contains less moisture. You can thank fresh mozzarella for those ah-mazing cheese pulls that become gooey strands of seductiveness. Uh-huh, I see you nodding your head in total agreement. Better grab a napkin.
20-Minute Tomato Bisque Recipe
If you want the taste of a homemade tomato bisque, but don't have a ton of time, this recipe is for you. Recipe developer and health coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for 20-minute tomato bisque. That's right! In only 20 minutes, you will have homemade creamy tomato bisque on your stovetop. No need to succumb to store bought tomato soups. Let's face it — homemade always tastes better.
What Makes A Casserole A Casserole?
Few dishes have a closer link to Southern home-cooking traditions than the casserole. Recipes, ingredients, and methods vary from kitchen to kitchen, but the idea of mixing different food items, baking in a deep and sturdy dish, and serving to friends and family is near and dear to many Southerners' hearts.
