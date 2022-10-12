ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Deadline

‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs.  Barrett recorded a couple...
KGET 17

Beatles, Elvis Presley featured in new DVD release

A collection of musical performances available in one DVD set tops this week’s new entertainment options. “Ed Sullivan’s Rock & Roll Classics” Grade B+: There are countless options these days to see top musical acts perform. But, from the late ‘50s through the early ’70s, the options were limited.
