Buying Cars

Mr M
2d ago

wow $1000.00 a month for a car payment, that is just crazy! don't know why someone would want to put a monthly payment out like that, especially with an economy like we have.

james Allen
2d ago

That's simply stupid. Same people are most likely complaining they can't afford rent or House payments as well. Vehicle prices are way past reasonable but people love to profile in their "new car".

USAISNUMBERONE
2d ago

No thank you. I’ll keep my 76’ square body. The only critical electronic component costs about $40. If the battery goes dead I can jumpstart it. It gets better gas mileage than a new one and I’ve restored it for a quarter of the cost of a new truck and it’s paid for.

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
2023 Ford Super Duty Gets Enhanced Integrated Tailgate Step

The 2023 Ford Super Duty was unveiled in late September 2022, bringing important tech upgrades to the heavy duty truck family, such as embedded 5G capability, Trailer Navigation and Pro Power Onboard. Additionally, the all-new pickup also gains some notable upgrades to the Integrated Tailgate Step, according to the engineer in charge of the Super Duty team, who explained the changes to Ford Authority at the reveal event in Kentucky.
Ford Bronco For Australia Would Be Locally Converted Vehicle

FoMoCo has made it quite clear in recent months that the Ford Bronco likely won’t be heading to Australia, even though it will be sold in Europe – albeit in left-hand drive configuration only. The automaker currently has no plans to build a right-hand drive version of the SUV, even as it considers rolling out a series of new off-road experiences in a country that has shown a strong desire for rugged vehicles. However, in a recent interview with Drive, Diane Craig, the boss of Ford’s international markets division, didn’t entirely close the door on bringing the Ford Bronco to Australia in left-hand drive configuration, though it would likely require relying on local companies to then convert it to right-hand drive for customers.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars

The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
Indiana town under siege from speeding trucks

REDKEY, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge construction around the east central Indiana town of Redkey is creating a traffic nightmare. The Indiana Department of Transportation project started in July and is supposed to be finished sometime this year. Larger trucks and semitractors are being directed around the project, but the...
These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars

Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead

A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
