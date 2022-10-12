Read full article on original website
Your Home, Your Sanctuary: REAL SIMPLE Discusses Mental Health and Living Space
On September 16 REAL SIMPLE hosted a panel in which mental health experts and interior designers came together to discuss the intersection of your living space and your mental health. “Your Home, Your Sanctuary” presented expert insights into making your home your own haven. “The process that I...
The Toll of Caution Fatigue Amidst Ongoing Viral Outbreaks
The COVID-19 virus is one of the top 10 things people are worried about worldwide. And recent new concerns like monkeypox, polio in wastewater, tomato flu, and even new strains of the coronavirus, are causing more alarm. As the numbers for one virus start decreasing, there always seems to be another viral invasion ready to take its place. It’s hard to know—what should you really worry about, and how should you manage your concern?
One Woman's Journey and Success With Ketamine Therapy
More and more people are looking to psychedelics as treatment for mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety. Ketamine is currently the only legal psychedelic approved for off-label use treatment of depression. Psychedelics hold a lot of promise in the treatment of mental health conditions generally seen in women...
Robots Could Be a Useful Tool in Assessing Children’s Mental Health
Talking to an adult about feelings can be an uncomfortable experience for children and adolescents. While a mental health professional can provide a confidential space, the first few interactions can still feel like you’re speaking with a stranger and bring a sense of uneasiness. But what if they could...
Youth Suicidal Ideation Is on the Rise, Does Social Media Play a Role?
For Alyza Berman, LCSW, RRT-P, founder and executive director of the Berman Center, social media is a common topic in her Atlanta-based practice that focuses on youth and young adults. She says the biggest indicator is how often clients are comparing their experiences to those they see online. “Whether it's...
WHO Releases New Guidance on Peripartum Mental Health
A new guideline released by the WHO establishes best practices for healthcare providers to screen and treat mental health issues in perinatal patients. 10%-20% of women will experience a mental health condition in the time just before and after their child is born. The guideline will especially help support pregnant...
Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Suicide
There is a link between ADHD and suicidal ideation. Research notes that girls are more at risk for suicidal thoughts, while boys are more at risk for completing the act of suicide. Several organizations offer resources to help youth living with ADHD and their parents, including insight on getting the...
A Critical Look at Self-Care Culture and the Importance of Knowing Its Limits
Self-care is a widely popular concept, often touted as the solution to many psychological problems. Yet, when used without an examination of consequences, such as financial or emotional, there are times it can be harmful. Trusting your gut is an important part of choosing which self-care avenues to pursue. As...
