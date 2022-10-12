ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verywell Mind

The Toll of Caution Fatigue Amidst Ongoing Viral Outbreaks

The COVID-19 virus is one of the top 10 things people are worried about worldwide. And recent new concerns like monkeypox, polio in wastewater, tomato flu, and even new strains of the coronavirus, are causing more alarm. As the numbers for one virus start decreasing, there always seems to be another viral invasion ready to take its place. It’s hard to know—what should you really worry about, and how should you manage your concern?
Verywell Mind

One Woman's Journey and Success With Ketamine Therapy

More and more people are looking to psychedelics as treatment for mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety. Ketamine is currently the only legal psychedelic approved for off-label use treatment of depression. Psychedelics hold a lot of promise in the treatment of mental health conditions generally seen in women...
Verywell Mind

WHO Releases New Guidance on Peripartum Mental Health

A new guideline released by the WHO establishes best practices for healthcare providers to screen and treat mental health issues in perinatal patients. 10%-20% of women will experience a mental health condition in the time just before and after their child is born. The guideline will especially help support pregnant...
Verywell Mind

Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Suicide

There is a link between ADHD and suicidal ideation. Research notes that girls are more at risk for suicidal thoughts, while boys are more at risk for completing the act of suicide. Several organizations offer resources to help youth living with ADHD and their parents, including insight on getting the...
Verywell Mind

Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind’s team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.

