Elon Musk asked Twitter to use 'Trump' as a search term to help calculate the number of fake accounts, report says
Elon Musk asked Twitter to include the word "Trump" in its analysis of fake accounts, per Bloomberg. Musk's lawyers said in emails that Trump's name was often associated with spam and bots accounts. Twitter's lawyers said they were "unpersuaded" by a request that would return too many results. Elon Musk...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'very smart' Elon Musk should 'clean up Twitter' and remove bot accounts
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC he hopes tech billionaire Elon Musk "cleans up Twitter." He expressed concerns about the number of spam accounts on the site. Musk cited bot accounts when he backed down from his Twitter takeover deal earlier this year. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that tech...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
CNBC
Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter
Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk: China wanted me to promise no Starlink in China, disapproved of it in Ukraine
Billionaire Elon Musk recently admitted he caught the ire of the Chinese government for activating Starlink satellite internet services for Ukraine and has been pressured to avoid offering such services in China. Musk covered a range of topics in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday, including his business...
Here's what Elon Musk will likely do with Twitter if he buys it
Musk says he'd loosen rules against spreading misinformation, allow former President Donald Trump back on Twitter, shake up the company's business model and find new revenue sources.
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk Says Starlink, SpaceX Faced 'Relentless Jamming, Cyberwar,' Courtesy Russia
Musk says Starlink data usage in Ukraine has grown since March 2022. The entrepreneur interacted with a Ukrainian minister on Thursday on Twitter. The Tesla CEO said some Starlink terminals are active in Iran. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who also heads SpaceX, said Thursday that Starlink faced “relentless...
Elon Musk asked for a 30% discount for his Twitter purchase before reviving his $44 billion bid, report says
Representatives for Musk were reportedly engaged in private discussions with Twitter, per the NYT. The talks centered on the price of the platform, with Musk's team reportedly seeking a reduction. They had asked for a 30% discount but Twitter rejected the request, per the NYT. Elon Musk reportedly sought a...
The Elon Musk Show – Russian designer ‘spat on young SpaceX founder’s shoe as he tried to buy rocket’
A RUSSIAN designer spat on a young Elon Musk's shoe as he tried to buy a rocket in the early days of his career, a documentary has claimed. Before he launched SpaceX in 2002, Musk was looking for a Russian-built rocket to do an experimental mission to Mars and develop his ambitious idea for creating a "multi-planetary species".
Biden Asked OPEC+ To Delay Output Decision, Elon Musk Faces Federal Probe Over Twitter Deal, Netflix Ad-Supported Plan: Top Stories Friday, Oct. 14
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is reportedly under investigation by federal authorities over his bid to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. Twitter said in a court filing released Thursday that Musk’s attorneys claimed “investigative privilege” while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company.
Twitter is reviewing its rules around permanent bans amid Elon Musk's takeover attempt — but Trump is unlikely to get his account back, report says
Twitter is reviewing its rules around permanent bans on users, sources told the FT. Donald Trump would probably not be allowed back on Twitter if any changes were made, per the sources. Musk, who is attempting to buy Twitter, has said he would reverse Trump's ban if he owned the...
SFGate
