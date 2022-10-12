Mikhail Baryshnikov recently stepped out in a rare public appearance when he attended the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 to honor his friend and former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. However, the two didn’t have a chance to reunite as the actress had to skip the event due to the sudden passing of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, at the age of 76. SJP has since broken her silence on Paul’s death, saying she will ‘miss him always’ and that she’ll ‘take care of Mommy’ now that he’s gone.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO