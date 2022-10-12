ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
digitalspy.com

50 Shades, Killing Eve and Marvel stars join Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot movie

The star-studded cast for Kenneth Branagh's next Hercule Poirot movie has been unveiled. Following on from 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and this year's Death on the Nile, A Haunting in Venice will be based on Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party, taking viewers to the iconic Italian city. Among those...
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
People

Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures

From Angela Lansbury's breakout role in 1944's Gaslight to 1991's Beauty and the Beast, here's a breakdown of the actress' many accomplishments spanning nearly eight decades Angela Lansbury's Early Life The British-American actress Angela Lansbury, with a legendary career spanning almost eight decades, was born in central London on Oct. 16, 1925. Known for a variety of recognizable roles in television, film and theater, Lansbury was one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. ...
HollywoodLife

Mikhail Baryshnikov’s Wife: Everything To Know About Lisa Rinehart

Mikhail Baryshnikov recently stepped out in a rare public appearance when he attended the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 to honor his friend and former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. However, the two didn’t have a chance to reunite as the actress had to skip the event due to the sudden passing of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, at the age of 76. SJP has since broken her silence on Paul’s death, saying she will ‘miss him always’ and that she’ll ‘take care of Mommy’ now that he’s gone.
Cinemablend

15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time

As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
Footwear News

Aubrey Plaza Wears Prada & Hidden Heels for ‘Emily the Criminal’ Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2022

Aubrey Plaza made a chic appearance at the “Emily, the Criminal” premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in London. For the event, she wore a daring all-black look with a reworked suit from Prada. Plaza donned a shining bandeau top with an underwire seam for its cropped effect. The actress styled the bandeau with a high-waisted black belt just beneath it, which synched her silhouette. Over the bandeau, Plaza layered with a black blazer styled with rolled-up sleeves. The pants came to her mid-waist and were made for a flawless fit. The straight-legged fit came over her choice of footwear, which...
msn.com

‘Believe the hype’: Brendan Fraser pegged for Oscar nomination as The Whale hits London Film Festival

The Whale aired at London Film Festival on Tuesday (11 October), meaning some members of the media were able to see Darren Aronofsky’s drama ahead of its December release. At its international premiere at Venice Film Festival in September, Brendan Fraser received a rapturous standing ovation for his lead role as a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.
Deadline

‘The Inspection’ Filmmakers Elegance Bratton & Chester Algernal Gordon Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Elegance Bratton and producer Chester Algernal Gordon have signed with WME. The filmmaking duo, who co-run production company Freedom Principle, are the filmmakers behind A24’s The Inspection which made its world premiere at TIFF and stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union. The drama, which serves as Bratton’s feature directorial debut and stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and is based on the director-writer’s own life. The Inspection centers around a young homeless gay man who joins the Marine Corps to win back his mother’s love, but learns how to respect himself at bootcamp. The...
Billboard

Angela Lansbury’s Best Music Moments

Angela Lansbury, who died Tuesday (Oct. 11) at the age of 96, never had a Billboard Hot 100 hit and never personally received a Grammy nomination. But, in a long string of Broadway and movie hits, she introduced many songs that are widely known and loved. Among them: “Beauty and the Beast,” the title song from the 1991 Disney film of the same name, which won an Oscar for best original song and a Grammy for song of the year.
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the BFI London Film Festival

The BFI London Film Festival had no shortage of standout fashion looks. The 66th edition of the annual film festival brought together many of today’s big celebrities to celebrate their upcoming film projects, such as Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence and many more. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere Chalamet continued his streak of standout suits at the premiere of his upcoming hybrid thriller and romance film “Bones and All,” where he wore an all-white, asymmetric suit from Alexander McQueen. His costar Taylor Russell also made...
