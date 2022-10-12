Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
digitalspy.com
50 Shades, Killing Eve and Marvel stars join Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot movie
The star-studded cast for Kenneth Branagh's next Hercule Poirot movie has been unveiled. Following on from 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and this year's Death on the Nile, A Haunting in Venice will be based on Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party, taking viewers to the iconic Italian city. Among those...
Kenneth Branagh sets starry cast for next Agatha Christie mystery movie
Hercule Poirot will return
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures
From Angela Lansbury's breakout role in 1944's Gaslight to 1991's Beauty and the Beast, here's a breakdown of the actress' many accomplishments spanning nearly eight decades Angela Lansbury's Early Life The British-American actress Angela Lansbury, with a legendary career spanning almost eight decades, was born in central London on Oct. 16, 1925. Known for a variety of recognizable roles in television, film and theater, Lansbury was one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. ...
Mikhail Baryshnikov’s Wife: Everything To Know About Lisa Rinehart
Mikhail Baryshnikov recently stepped out in a rare public appearance when he attended the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 to honor his friend and former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. However, the two didn’t have a chance to reunite as the actress had to skip the event due to the sudden passing of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, at the age of 76. SJP has since broken her silence on Paul’s death, saying she will ‘miss him always’ and that she’ll ‘take care of Mommy’ now that he’s gone.
15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Angela Lansbury Makes Final Movie Appearance in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
Angela Lansbury is set to grace movie screens one last time. The iconic actress, who died Tuesday at 96, will make her final film appearance in Netflix's upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Lansbury appears in a brief cameo that nods to her Murder, She Wrote heyday. Stephen Sondheim,...
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Aubrey Plaza Wears Prada & Hidden Heels for ‘Emily the Criminal’ Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2022
Aubrey Plaza made a chic appearance at the “Emily, the Criminal” premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in London. For the event, she wore a daring all-black look with a reworked suit from Prada. Plaza donned a shining bandeau top with an underwire seam for its cropped effect. The actress styled the bandeau with a high-waisted black belt just beneath it, which synched her silhouette. Over the bandeau, Plaza layered with a black blazer styled with rolled-up sleeves. The pants came to her mid-waist and were made for a flawless fit. The straight-legged fit came over her choice of footwear, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
‘Believe the hype’: Brendan Fraser pegged for Oscar nomination as The Whale hits London Film Festival
The Whale aired at London Film Festival on Tuesday (11 October), meaning some members of the media were able to see Darren Aronofsky’s drama ahead of its December release. At its international premiere at Venice Film Festival in September, Brendan Fraser received a rapturous standing ovation for his lead role as a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.
‘The Inspection’ Filmmakers Elegance Bratton & Chester Algernal Gordon Sign With WME
EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Elegance Bratton and producer Chester Algernal Gordon have signed with WME. The filmmaking duo, who co-run production company Freedom Principle, are the filmmakers behind A24’s The Inspection which made its world premiere at TIFF and stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union. The drama, which serves as Bratton’s feature directorial debut and stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and is based on the director-writer’s own life. The Inspection centers around a young homeless gay man who joins the Marine Corps to win back his mother’s love, but learns how to respect himself at bootcamp. The...
Fossil fuel protesters charged after tomato soup thrown on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London gallery
Two anti-fossil fuel protesters who were filmed throwing tomato soup on Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in a London gallery Friday have been charged with criminal damage offenses.
Billboard
Angela Lansbury’s Best Music Moments
Angela Lansbury, who died Tuesday (Oct. 11) at the age of 96, never had a Billboard Hot 100 hit and never personally received a Grammy nomination. But, in a long string of Broadway and movie hits, she introduced many songs that are widely known and loved. Among them: “Beauty and the Beast,” the title song from the 1991 Disney film of the same name, which won an Oscar for best original song and a Grammy for song of the year.
rsvplive.ie
Late Late Show viewers left 'distracted' during Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson's interview
Late Late Show viewers enjoyed Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson's interview on Friday night - but were all distracted by the same thing. The much loved actors joined host Ryan Tubridy on Friday night's show to talk about their upcoming film, The Banshees of Inisherin. However, viewers were quick to...
Watch the mishaps as Tucci witnesses traditional breadmaking
Pane carasau is a thin crispy bread dating back to over a 1000 BC. This versatile bread is a staple in Sardinia. All-new episodes of "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.
The Standout Fashion Moments From the BFI London Film Festival
The BFI London Film Festival had no shortage of standout fashion looks. The 66th edition of the annual film festival brought together many of today’s big celebrities to celebrate their upcoming film projects, such as Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence and many more. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere Chalamet continued his streak of standout suits at the premiere of his upcoming hybrid thriller and romance film “Bones and All,” where he wore an all-white, asymmetric suit from Alexander McQueen. His costar Taylor Russell also made...
Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' films, dead at 72
Robbie Coltrane, the actor who brought to life the lovable gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died on Friday, according to his agent, Scott Henderson. He was 72.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0