2023 David Bowie fan convention to take place in New York City next June

By Matt Friedlander
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
The inaugural David Bowie World Fan Convention was held in June in Liverpool, England, and now details have been revealed about the 2023 installment of the gathering.

The two-day Bowie celebration will take place June 17-18 in New York City and feature a variety of guest speakers, including musicians and other collaborators who worked with the late rock legend.

Among those set to participate in the event are Bowie's frequent co-producer and good friend Tony Visconti; his longtime pianist Mike Garson; and guitarist Carlos Alomar, who played on 11 of David's albums and co-wrote Bowie's first U.S. #1 hit, "Fame."

Other Bowie collaborators who will take part include bassists George Murray and Carmine Rojas; guitarist Kevin Armstrong; multiple instrumentalist and Earthling co-producer Mark Plati; and performance artist Joey Arias, who, along with late New Wave singer Klaus Nomi, joined David during his memorable 1979 Saturday Night Live appearance.

More participants will be announced at a later date.

The convention will feature a variety of Q&A sessions, meet-and-greets and live performances. The celebration's first day will culminate with a party dubbed the Bowie Ball, where attendees are encouraged to don costumes and makeup honoring the rock icon's various looks and eras. The bash will feature a music performance, DJs, best-dressed competitions and Bowie-themed drinks.

Tickets for the 2023 convention are available now at BowieConvention.com.

Limited VIP tickets will give fans the chance to visit a number New York City sites associated with Bowie's life and career.

All attendees will receive a special New York City map that will point out various Bowie-related landmarks.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

