Man found dead inside burning car ID’d; police say he was murdered

An Alabama man whose dead body was found inside a burning car on Sunday has been identified and authorities say he was murdered.

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said the victim was Anthony Keith Hall Jr., 21, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Firefighters and police were called to a car fire at an apartment complex on Avenue S on Sunday night.

When firefighters put out the fire, they discovered a man’s body inside.

Police said there had been reports of gunfire in the area prior to the fire.

No suspects have been named and the investigation continues.

If you have information please call the police at 205-254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.