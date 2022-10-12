UGA coasting along at No. 1 making life at the top look easy with Vanderbilt followed by off week

ATHENS —Life at the top has been good for Georgia football, but Kirby Smart is not one to rest easy.

The Bulldogs (6-0,. 3-0 SEC) are ranked No. 1 and are coasting into a 3:30 p.m. homecoming matchup with Vanderbilt as the favorites to win the national championship, per Circa Sports Book.

Smart, of course, wants no part of reflection or any sense of accomplishment at this juncture.

Georgia’s ability to remain at the top of the college football world, even after losing 15 players to the NFL draft and 13 in the portal, is impressive.

Would Smart have believed before the season it was possible UGA would be No. 1 and the title favorite at the halfway point?

“I wouldn’t have cared,” said Smart, who has put together an unprecedented five straight Top 10 seasons at Georgia and is working on a sixth.

