Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Two Talented Signal Callers Set Their Sights On This Week’s Inner-City Rivalry Between Garfield and Rainier Beach
Going back and forth, the inner-city rivalry between Garfield and Rainier Beach High School is alive and well. Since their first matchup during the 2014-15 season, both teams have won four games each against one another, and with Rainier Beach earning bragging rights last season with 41-0 shutout victory, fans from both sides expect to see nothing but fireworks come this Saturday, October 15 at Memorial Stadium.
Second Half Rally Propels Eastside Catholic Past Garfield
The last two undefeated teams in the Metro League’s Mountain Division put their records on the line against one another as Eastside Catholic (5-0) and Garfield (5-0) took to the field to battle for sole possession of first place Friday night at Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs, who were celebrating senior night, were coming off their fourth straight 40-plus point win of the season last week against Ballard. In keeping their opponents to 20 points or less, Garfield would face their toughest opponent of the season in an Eastside Catholic team that was coming off a win against O’Dea last week.
NWPJFL 12U/14U Scores And Highlights 10-12-22
The Rangers scored four touchdowns and kept 253 Spartans out of the endzone as they notched another game in the win column. After Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, HEIR’s Andrew Peapea forced, recovered and returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown, while quarterback Cordae Norling threw two first half touchdown passes to take a 22-13 lead into halftime. HIER would go on to score 25 second half points as they posted a 47-19 win over the Bruins.
Huskies Offer Wide Receiver from San Fernando Valley
Kwazi Gilmer is the third player from Chaminade Prep to hear from the UW.
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
The Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Seattle
Seattle is a nearly 200 year old city, so it stands to reason that it has accumulated some ghost stories (and maybe even some actual ghosts) over the decades. In honor of spooky season, we compiled our own research and experiences to bring you Secret Seattle’s picks for the most haunted places in Seattle. Then we also asked our followers on Instagram for their suggestions. In the end we wound up with quite a comprehensive list.
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
Startups Booming In Seattle
Experts say that the Seattle startup scene is sizzling right now. There is record funding, a hiring surge, and 12 unicorns. Just five years ago, when GeekWire analyzed CB Insights’ list of unicorns, no Seattle-based startups made the cut. A large chunk of the recent venture capital funding is from so-called mega-rounds that have minted several new unicorns, or privately held tech startups valued at more than $1 billion. Onlookers that know says Seattle’s startup scene has never been stronger.
Car crashes into Hazen High School in Renton; school closed Thursday
RENTON, Wash. - The Renton School District said Hazen High School will be closed on Thursday after a car crashed into the front of the school. Police said at about 5:15 a.m., a school employee got to the school and saw an unoccupied car at the main entrance of the building.
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
The Best New Restaurants of 2022
Restaurant-wise, this year started slow—no surprise in the face of so many challenges—then gathered serious steam. Ascendant chefs and savvy veterans enriched our days with pupusas, seafood, various approaches to sushi, and some bangin’ Filipino-style fried chicken. Everything feels different this year…except our never-ending obsession with pizza.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
National Church Woman To Visit Seattle!
The Women’s Ministry of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Seattle has invited the Reverend Dr. Cynthia P. Smith, President of the Woman’s Auxiliary to the National Baptist, Convention USA Incorporated, to facilitate a workshop on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 1635 19th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122.
Seattle Experiencing Housing Cool Down￼
Looks like Seattle has become a buyers market. It’s housing market is seeing an uptick in supply and length of time homes are available. It was recently announced by Seattle-based Redfin that the City is experiencing a larger housing cool down than any other US city. In addition, home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after the bridge reopening.
Enjoy a Night Out at One of Downtown Tacoma’s Exciting Bars and Pubs
Thriving with nightlife, downtown Tacoma not only has unbeatable mountain and water views but an incredible lineup of bars and pubs just waiting to be explored. Venture out downtown and enjoy a night out at one of downtown Tacoma’s exciting bars and pubs, all conveniently within walking distance. Try one or crawl through all and experience a relaxing, unique environment in the heart of the South Sound. Enjoy live music or a quiet night sipping on cocktails; you’ll find these locations have it all right in Tacoma.
‘Obviously deliberate’: Classes canceled after car crashes into Renton school
RENTON, Wash. — A car smashed into Hazen High School in Renton on Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive the school was forced to cancel class. “Early this morning, a little after 5 a.m., a vehicle driven by someone was smashed into the front of Hazen High School. Did some damage to the front of the school, smashed windows. We’re checking now to see if there’s any structural damage,” said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson.
