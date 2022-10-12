ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Recorder

This Weekend in the Arts: Oct.14-16

If you find yourself at the beginning of the weekend, scrolling online and looking to enjoy some live music, visit a cool exhibit at a museum, try a new restaurant, go out with the family or simply relax with a self-care day, the Indianapolis Recorder has you covered. We’ve put together an extensive list of some of the things going on in and around Indianapolis this weekend in the arts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

No more Noblesville Christmas parades

Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
WTHR

Good News: Coats for Kids

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis woman's ashes to be sent into space

INDIANAPOLIS — Clarice Terry Brown grew up in a segregated America, the daughter of a domestic worker and coal miner and sharecropper from Tennessee. She was just a young girl in the 1940s when her family moved to Indianapolis, decades before man would walk on the moon. By the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Duke Ellington
Tito Fuentes
Handel
Beethoven
Jonathan Larson
readthereporter.com

Sheridan sees seven students share their school this semester

Sheridan High School (SHS) is playing host to seven exchange students this year, representing the countries of Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Chili, and Paraguay. Five of the exchange students are here all year, and the other two for the first semester. Principal Rick Davis shared that the students are sponsored by three different exchange programs: STSF, CETSA, and AFS-USA. Davis explained that each host organization is a little different in their specific supports, but all have been interactive, communicative, and supportive.
SHERIDAN, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison — if they can get the state to listen

The Indiana Women’s Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state — which owns the property — is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team

A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
KISS 106

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Cinnaholic: The Cinnamon Rolls Experience You Never Knew You Needed

It’s not hard to obsess over cinnamon rolls: they’re soft, sweet, ooey-gooey deliciousness all rolled into one comforting dessert. Now, there’s a new reason to love the humble cinnamon roll. Cinnaholic, a cinnamon roll dessert shop chain that has recently expanded into Carmel, Indiana, offers 100% vegan, plant-based and dairy-free cinnamon rolls — so now even more people can enjoy the sticky-sweet pastry.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

