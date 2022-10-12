Andy Greene Retires After 16-Year NHL Career

Veteran defenseman Andy Greene has signed a one-day contract with the New Jersey Devils and announced his retirement after a 16-year NHL career.

Andy Greene is hanging them up.

The stalwart defenseman announced his retirement on Wednesday morning after a 16-year NHL career that spanned 1,057 games between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

In tandem with the announcement , Greene also agreed to sign a one-day contract with the Devils in order to retire as a member of the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent back in 2006. The Devils will formally recognize Greene ahead of their home opener on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center, and Greene will work with the organization in various capacities throughout the year as his schedule permits.

While he never won a Stanley Cup, Greene's career is one of the most underrated of the modern era. The Miami University star accomplished a great deal throughout his time in the NHL, becoming just the 20th U.S.-born defenseman in league history to suit up for 1,000 games last season, while also taking part in a whopping 90 playoff games, during which he racked up 14 points.

There's a reason why Greene chose to come home to New Jersey upon his retirement, too.

Debuting for the club in January of 2007, Greene would spend the next 14 seasons with the Devils as a pillar of their blueline, silently becoming one of the better defensive defensemen in the entire NHL during his prime. Greene would also help the Devils go on their longest playoff run in the salary cap era in 2011, leading the team to a birth in the Stanley Cup Final before ultimately losing to the Los Angeles Kings.

"Andy was a bedrock for New Jersey during his 14 years and developed into an exceptional leader and what it meant to be a Devil," said Devils executive vice president and GM Tom Fitzgerald in a statement on Wednesday.

"He was a consummate professional when times were hard and a representation to his teammates in the locker room. It's only right that he announces his retirement from the National Hockey League as a member of the Devils and we thank him for all that he's done on and off the ice for the organization. As he stays in New Jersey we know he will be around the Prudential Center on his own schedule, but now can spend time with his wife, Rachel, and sons, Colton and Maddox."