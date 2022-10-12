Read full article on original website
Kim Brailey
2d ago
They both are habitual criminals with other arrests in Douglas county. If you think 98 days clean will make them stop, it won't.
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
News Channel Nebraska
Windshield with bullet damage after gunshots heard in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a bullet damaged vehicle from Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street for a report of several gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrive, LPD said they...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces burglary, false imprisonment charges
Fremont police responded to a call of a possible home invasion at 8:12 Thursday night in the 200 block of West 17th Street. Responding officers were advised that the homeowner had an individual detained. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of James D. Rowell Jr., 32, of Fremont for first-degree false imprisonment, burglary, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and criminal mischief.
klin.com
LSO Says Teen Accused Of Stabbing Classmate Sought Notoriety
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner has released more details in Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly that critically injured a 15 year old boy. It happened just before noon Thursday and Wagner says they got a 911 call from the victim and a second call from the 14 year old suspect, who remained at the scene. “I think part of his motivation was notoriety. He told us he was going to be famous. That’s pretty scary,” Wagner says.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
WOWT
Wahoo police looking for thief suspect
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Wahoo police are looking for a thief. Officers want to find this person after someone took $250 worth of tools from a business in Wahoo around noon. If you recognize the man, you can call the Wahoo Police Department at 402-443-8181 and ask for Saunders County Crime Stoppers.
klkntv.com
Waverly teen recovering after being stabbed in the heart, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old had heart surgery on Thursday after being stabbed several times by a 14-year-old, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies first responded to the stabbing in Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. after receiving reports that a teenager was repeatedly stabbed. The victim...
klin.com
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager
Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
Red Oak Man Jailed for Assault
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Deputies responded to an assault in progress on Thursday night in the 1900 block of 203rd Street in Red Oak. Following a brief search, deputies took Michael Josephson into custody for domestic abuse assault, 1st offense, and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail. The...
1011now.com
Man arrested for headbutting officer following traffic stop in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after police say he headbutted an officer following a traffic stop. Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop of a car that had expired registration near 14th and F Streets. LPD...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Kansas man linked to flow of meth in Falls City
FALLS CITY - The district court in Richardson County unsealed an arrest affidavit Tuesday that describes a sheriff’s office investigation that starts with a U.S. probation search in 2020 and tracks the distribution of 1.45 pounds of methamphetamine. The affidavit contains law enforcement’s side of the story that led...
klkntv.com
Car’s windshield shattered by bullets at Lincoln apartment complex, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car’s windshield was destroyed by gunfire at an apartment complex Wednesday evening, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:30 p.m., officers received reports of five to six gunshots in the area near 13th and Arapahoe Streets. While responding, police found a 2008 Crysler 300 with...
athleticbusiness.com
Woman Charged With Stealing $28K From Youth Sports Organization
A Nebraska woman has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $28,000 from two Cass County youth sports teams. According to court documents obtained by KETV, a member of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association first reported the alleged theft to police. Jill Dasher, the woman who has been charged with the...
Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after allegedly headbutting Lincoln police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a police officer in Lincoln Monday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. The traffic stop happened in the 900 block of south 14th St. around 4:15 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
LSO: Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park
WAVERLY, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing at a park in Waverly that left a 15-year-old with possible life-threatening injuries. Deputies were dispatched to Wayne Park in Waverly Thursday around 11 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Preliminary information determined a 14-year-old boy stabbed...
klkntv.com
15-year-old stabbed multiple times at Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old was stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old at a Waverly park, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were made aware of a stabbing at Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he...
KETV.com
South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
klkntv.com
Lincoln inmate arrested over three months after going missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing inmate is back in custody after being on the lam for over three months, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Straub, who was serving a three to five-year sentence at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, didn’t return from a job assignment on July 1.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a drug trafficking offense that caused overdoses. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Darnell Polite, of Omaha, was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Polite was charged for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Polite will begin a five-year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
