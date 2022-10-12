ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products

For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
The Independent

This Dyson airwrap dupe changed my hair game and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, just three months after the retailer’s Prime Day event, and it’s brimming with stellar discounts across tech, home appliances, Apple products and more.One product that sale shoppers always seek is the coveted Dyson airwrap. The sad news is that the IndyBest team has yet to find a Prime Early Access Sale deal on the bestselling tool, but I have found the next best thing. When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi-purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you...
Us Weekly

15 Zara-Style Fashion Deals for Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ask any fashionista where she got her stylish outfit, and there’s a good chance the answer will be Zara. In fact, I witnessed this exchange firsthand recently when a stranger inquired about my sister’s pink crewneck sweater. While […]
Apartment Therapy

Give Your Space an Instant Makeover With These Chic Prime Day Rug Deals

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Exciting news, Amazon shoppers: The site is back with yet another 2022 Prime Day. ICYMI, Prime members have another opportunity to save big, now through October 12, as part of the Prime Day Early Access Sale with discounts on everything from big-ticket furniture to tech. Also especially worth checking out? The site’s rug selection, which includes styles from editor-favorite brands like The Novogratz, Ruggable, and more. There’s something for every size and design preference, too, whether you’re looking for an eye-catching living room accent, a durable hallway runner, or even a versatile machine-washable fixture. I pulled a few of my favorites below, but act fast before these amazing Prime Day rug sales are gone!
Mac Observer

Discounts on Apple Watch 8, iPad mini and the Accessories You Need

As we head into the weekend, we’ve rounded up a few more deals on Apple gear for you. Amazon continues to offer a discount on some models of the Apple Watch Series 8, but those are starting to thin out. We’re also still seeing slashed prices on the 2021 iPad mini. To finish out, we’ve got sale prices on Beats earbuds, chargers and charging cables, and even a 6-pack of Apple Watch bands.
Guitar World Magazine

PJD Carey Apprentice review

Sound-wise, like its appearance, it’s a real Esquire-meets-Junior hybrid. A very stable working instrument and another great example of the stellar guitar craft in the UK. Simple high-quality build. +. Light weight; neck shape and feel. +. Expansive voicing from pickup. +. Tweakable treble bleed circuit. Cons. - It’s...
Guitar World Magazine

Faith Guitars celebrates its 20th anniversary with three stylishly appointed The Twenty Legacy acoustic models

Each limited-edition model flashes luxurious abalone binding, torrefied Sitka spruce tops, Fishman Matrix-T-Blend electronics and a show-stopping Tree of Life fretboard inlay. 2022 marks 20 years since the inception of Faith Guitars, and to mark the milestone the British boutique acoustic guitar brand has expanded its Legacy Series with three celebratory ‘The Twenty’ models.
The Independent

Shark Amazon Prime Day 2 deal: Save £140 on this cordless vacuum cleaner in the Early Access Sale

Ruling in the competitive vacuum cleaner world, Shark has built itself a reputation for making models that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use. But while still more affordable than rivals such as Dyson, Shark models do come at a cost.Luckily, Amazon’s second Prime Day (dubbed its Early Access Sale) of the year has arrived – and with it, a sea of savings across home appliances, mattresses, tech, fitness and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIf you’re looking to upgrade your vacuum model, the online giant has slashed its prices on some of Shark’s bestselling models –...
Fatherly

These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals On Camping Gear

ENERGIZER LED Headlamp PRO (2-Pack) With seven lighting modes and up to 35 hours of runtime, these water- and drop-resistant headlamps from Energizer are a great deal. And since they come as a set of two, you’ll have a spare, which is always a good idea. $21.99. $14.55. Coleman...
Digital Trends

The 5 best cordless vacuum deals in the October Prime Day sales

Amazon’s fall Prime Early Access Sale is here, and with it are some of the best deals in electronics and home appliances you’ll find all season. It’s not just Amazon, either; other big-box online retailers are also in the game, meaning you can get some great Best Buy Prime Day deals and Walmart Prime Day deals too. We’ve shopped around and found some of the best Prime Day deals, so if you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, there’s no better time to buy. There are also some great Prime Day robot vacuum deals if you’re looking to take the work out of cleaning your floors.
