James City County, VA

Community notes: Early Halloween bash, wiener dog races and shopping for a cause

By Sian Wilkerson, Daily Press
 2 days ago
Community notes: Early Halloween bash, wiener dog races and shopping for a cause

James City County is inviting everyone to start their Halloween celebrations early at the annual Boo Bash at the Beach.

The event, which will be held Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Jamestown Beach Event Park on Jamestown Road, is family-friendly, with “hands-on activities, music, games, food for purchase and more,” according to a James City County release.

Admission is free and parking is available for $5.

Costumes are welcome, but officials ask that no costume masks are worn.

There will also be trick-or-treating available for kids ages 12 and younger, as well as $5 pumpkin carving and decorating.

Dress up your dog

Williamsburg’s annual Canine Carnival is back this weekend.

The event, which will be held Sunday between 1-4 p.m. at Quarterpath Park on Quarterpath Road, includes free pet caricatures, dog-related vendors, rescues, a Radar Run and Wiener Dog Races.

The COVE-Center for Veterinary Expertise, Nautical Dog and Peninsula Animal Referral Center are all sponsoring the event.

Dogs can wear costumes for the event’s costume contests, with prizes awarded for most original costume and best duo costume. Judging begins at 2 p.m.

Parking is $5 per car.

Supporting the fight against breast cancer

For the rest of the month, Williamsburg Premium Outlets is partnering with Susan G. Komen to support the fight against breast cancer.

The 2022 campaign is Shop with Purpose, which gives customers a chance to purchase a digital Discount Pass for $10 to use at select participating retailers until October 31.

Those with a pass can get up to 25% off at a number of retailers, including Ben & Jerry’s, Eddie Bauer, J. Crew Factory, Levi’s Outlet, Michael Kors, Pandora Jewelry and more.

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616

Comments / 0

