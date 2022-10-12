ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFpLs_0iVyBtZ800

CINCINNATI — (AP) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime.

Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. He faces up to life in prison because he threatened to kill people, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson said.

Genco's lawyer, Richard Monahan, didn't immediately reply to a voicemail seeking comment.

Genco identified as an involuntary celibate, or incel, and interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate for violence against women because they believe they are unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention, authorities said.

He conducted surveillance at an Ohio university in January 2020 and wrote a document that month titled “Isolated” that he described as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal," according to prosecutors. He signed it, “Your hopeful friend and murderer.”

Police searched Genco’s home in March 2020 and found a firearm with an attached bump stock — a device that allows it to be rapidly fired — a pistol, loaded ammunition magazines, boxes of ammunition and body armor. He was charged in July of 2021.

Genco's manifesto points to a 2014 shooting committed by a self-identified incel named Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 others outside a sorority house at the University of California, Santa Barbara, before killing himself.

In April 2018, a 25-year-old self-identified incel named Alek Minassian drove a rented van into a crowd of mostly women in downtown Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 14.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Hilliard, OH
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toronto, OH
City
Hilliard, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
California, OH
Action News Jax

Ohio man accused of drowning, dissecting dog

CINCINNATI — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said he admitted to killing his pet. Amani Ciers was arrested after showing officers and the Hamilton County dog warden the body of his dead Chihuahua on Wednesday, WXIX reported. Court documents obtained by WLWT allege that Ciers...
CINCINNATI, OH
Action News Jax

South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court

PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Action News Jax

Arizona AG seeks probe of election integrity group

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, on Friday asked the FBI and IRS to look into an election integrity group that claimed to have uncovered widespread fraud in the 2020 election but never provided evidence. True the Vote, a nonprofit organization, has raised “considerable...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#District Court
Action News Jax

Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime

As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
IDAHO STATE
Action News Jax

At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday denied his previous support for an outright national ban on abortion, though he has insisted at various points throughout the campaign that it was a proposal he endorsed. Walker, a staunch anti-abortion politician recently...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida man arrested for having a 9-year-old drive him home, deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man who is accused of asking a child to drive him home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a witness saw a vehicle all over the road, and suspected the driver was impaired. The witness cut off the vehicle and noticed that a child was driving the car. The witness then got the child to get into the passenger seat and parked the car in a nearby parking lot.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

DALLAS — (AP) — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy