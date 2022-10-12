With Ohio State’s season-opener less than a month away, head coach Chris Holtmann is undergoing the task of putting the pieces together with such a new roster. With four freshmen, three transfers and two walks-ons, Ohio State went through a near-complete roster transformation during the offseason. As several impact players left in the offseason — including E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham and Kyle Young — Holtmann noted that his group is still building rapport with one another.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO