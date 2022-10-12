Read full article on original website
What is Louisiana’s Most Popular Costume for Halloween 2022?
Halloween is right around the corner and whether your intention is to play it safe or get out there, go door to door, hit every party, and get all the candy, what we intend to dress up as seems to be leaning towards the classics this year. We know this because the connectivity team at All Home Solutions scoured online trends to find the most searched-for Halloween costume in each state.
Illinois' Favorite Halloween Movie is a Classic From 1958, List Says
For some, Halloween is a time for fun costumes, trick-or-treating, and friendly ghosts. For others, it's all about watching as many spooky movies as possible -- with some much scarier than others. Using data from Google Trends and Rotten Tomatoes, a new survey from Wishlisted recently analyzed the most popular...
AOL Corp
'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' Is Your New Must-Watch Halloween Movie
Halloween is already spooky enough. Now, imagine if those "harmless" holiday decorations suddenly came to life. Hopefully, that doesn't happen to you this Halloween, but that's reality for the cast of Netflix's The Curse of Bridge Hollow. Comedy and horror combines when a Halloween-hating dad must team up with his...
ComicBook
Halloween Ends and the Halloween Movies, Ranked
"You can't kill the boogeyman," warned trick-or-treater Tommy Doyle in John Carpenter's 1978 original horror classic Halloween. But Halloween Ends — the 13th film in the franchise now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock — promises an "epic, terrifying conclusion" to the stalking Shape's 45-year reign of terror on the town of Haddonfield. The sequel to director David Gordon Green's rebooted Halloween trilogy following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, new movie Ends is the last time original "final girl" Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) faces off against the boogeyman: Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney).
It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing
It's a scary time in Hollywood.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
thedigitalfix.com
Everyone who dies in Halloween Ends
Warning massive spoilers for Halloween Ends ahead. We’re going to be going through everyone who dies in Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends isn’t a typical Halloween movie. It’s less about Michael Myers and his eternal quest to kill a babysitter he met decades ago. Instead, it’s about the effects of intergenerational trauma and how evil can contaminate everything it’s exposed to.
dailypaws.com
13 Halloween Movie Characters as Dog and Cat Breeds, From the Sanderson Sisters to Casper the Ghost
Happy Howl-oween! The spookiest month of the year has officially arrived, and our tails are wagging with excitement over all the tricks and treats to come. Whether you prefer to celebrate with a scary thriller or a fun-filled family movie (I'm the latter), you're sure to recognize several of these classic Halloween movie characters. And what's more fun than comparing anything—and everything—to our pets? Keep scrolling to see what cat or dog breed resembles (in looks or personality) your favorite Halloween movie character.
PETS・
33 Angsty TV Couple Moments That Are So Well-Acted, They May Be The Best Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
ComicBook
Rick And Morty Reveals An October Surprise in Halloween Special
Rick And Morty might not be playing new episodes until later in November, but that isn't stopping the Adult Swim juggernaut from releasing a new spooky short to help in celebrating the Halloween season. Following several Claymation shorts that spoofed both horror movies and Hollywood blockbusters alike, the upcoming short will once again be created by animator Lee Hardcastle and has announced a release date along with a description of what Adult Swim fans can expect when the special arrives.
