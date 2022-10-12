COL. John W. Halladay, 90, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, 11 October, at his home. John was born on 10 June 1932, in a log cabin on Mormon Ridge, IA, the son of John Wesley and Martha (Charlier) Halladay. He graduated from Albion, IA, high school and enlisted in the Iowa National Guard at age 17. He received a direct commission in 1958 and went on active duty with the Army in 1961. In additional to numerous state-side assignments, he served two tours in Vietnam as an Intelligence Officer and two years in Puerto Rico as an Advisor.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO