Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Public invited to provide input on Prairie Park Nature Center via survey

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department has opened a survey online so the public can provide input on the sustainability of Prairie Park Nature Center. The survey was given to those who attended a community conversation over the weekend at Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St. The department is now providing the survey online as well. To take the survey, visit lawrenceks.org/lprd/survey1/. Paper copies of the survey are also available at all Parks and Rec facilities.
LAWRENCE, KS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
Society
LJWORLD

In hastily called special meeting, Lawrence school board appoints superintendent to hear student’s suspension or expulsion appeal

The Lawrence school board on Wednesday hastily called a special meeting to appoint the superintendent as an appeal hearing officer for a student’s suspension or expulsion appeal. Board President Shannon Kimball said after the meeting that Superintendent Anthony Lewis was appointed to the role. Kimball said she could not...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Longtime promoter bringing Taco Fest to Lawrence this weekend; former Bottleneck owner says he’s restarting event, concert business

With all the new Lawrence taco restaurants that have opened in recent years, it may feel that way. (I’ve even learned how to drive and eat a taco without getting my head caught in the steering wheel.) But come Saturday, longtime Lawrence event promoter Brett Mosiman said, area residents will experience a true taco festival.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Upcoming events include Maple Leaf Festival, KU basketball kickoff, taco celebrations, trivia, music and more

Upcoming events in the Lawrence area include weighty discussions as well as lighter fare. Whether it is a conversation on living in a “post-truth” world, enjoying Baldwin City’s annual Maple Leaf Festival, free music or taking part in one (or several) taco-themed festivities and fundraisers, this week’s roster includes something for almost everyone.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Poor planning

I have lived in Lawrence for most of the past 33 years since I started at KU, so I’m used to the seemingly boneheaded road construction decisions made every year (like always waiting until late summer to start major construction, so it just starts getting messy right before the students come back in August).
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County’s new crisis center is licensed, but officials still ‘ask for the community’s patience’ on opening date

Douglas County’s new behavioral health crisis center has been granted a provisional license, but there’s still no indication of when it will open, officials told the Douglas County Commission on Wednesday. Dr. George Thompson, the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County’s executive director and medical director, told...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

John Halladay

COL. John W. Halladay, 90, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, 11 October, at his home. John was born on 10 June 1932, in a log cabin on Mormon Ridge, IA, the son of John Wesley and Martha (Charlier) Halladay. He graduated from Albion, IA, high school and enlisted in the Iowa National Guard at age 17. He received a direct commission in 1958 and went on active duty with the Army in 1961. In additional to numerous state-side assignments, he served two tours in Vietnam as an Intelligence Officer and two years in Puerto Rico as an Advisor.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Woman awaiting retrial in 2002 Topeka killings released on bond

TOPEKA — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings. Dana...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka police fatally shoot man armed with knife

TOPEKA — Topeka police officers shot and killed a man early Thursday after he walked toward them with a knife as they tried to intervene in a carjacking, authorities say. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that a woman called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to report that a 33-year-old family member, Taylor Lowery, was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in cellphone store incident

A Lawrence man was charged on Tuesday in Douglas County District Court with armed robbery and kidnapping for an incident in April at a T-Mobile phone store. Darien Khalil Chambers, 29, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with a handgun and two felony counts of kidnapping, according to charging documents. The documents say that on April 2 Chambers robbed two people of cellphone store merchandise at gunpoint and then held the two people by force to “facilitate flight or to facilitate the commission of a crime.”
LAWRENCE, KS

