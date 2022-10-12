Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Purdue leader, expert in Latin America studies to interview to become dean of KU College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
A leader at Purdue University who is an expert in Latin American and Latino studies will be the first candidate to publicly interview to become KU’s next dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. Alfred López will participate in a public interview at 2 p.m. Monday at...
LJWORLD
KU physicist wins coveted MacArthur Fellowship, an $800K award referred to as a ‘genius grant’
A University of Kansas researcher who is finding new ways to detect cosmic rays that can answer questions about the universe has won a coveted MacArthur Fellowship, often referred to as a “genius grant.”. Steven Prohira, an assistant professor in KU’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, is one of...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board member advocates for recommendation to remove Native American mascots, branding from Kansas schools
To see an example of the impact Native American mascots have on students, Lawrence school board member Carole Cadue-Blackwood said people should look at sporting events, where whoops and gestures make a mockery of Native culture and communicate harmful messages. And in Kansas, she said, those messages are starting in public schools.
LJWORLD
Public invited to provide input on Prairie Park Nature Center via survey
The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department has opened a survey online so the public can provide input on the sustainability of Prairie Park Nature Center. The survey was given to those who attended a community conversation over the weekend at Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St. The department is now providing the survey online as well. To take the survey, visit lawrenceks.org/lprd/survey1/. Paper copies of the survey are also available at all Parks and Rec facilities.
LJWORLD
In hastily called special meeting, Lawrence school board appoints superintendent to hear student’s suspension or expulsion appeal
The Lawrence school board on Wednesday hastily called a special meeting to appoint the superintendent as an appeal hearing officer for a student’s suspension or expulsion appeal. Board President Shannon Kimball said after the meeting that Superintendent Anthony Lewis was appointed to the role. Kimball said she could not...
LJWORLD
Longtime promoter bringing Taco Fest to Lawrence this weekend; former Bottleneck owner says he’s restarting event, concert business
With all the new Lawrence taco restaurants that have opened in recent years, it may feel that way. (I’ve even learned how to drive and eat a taco without getting my head caught in the steering wheel.) But come Saturday, longtime Lawrence event promoter Brett Mosiman said, area residents will experience a true taco festival.
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include Maple Leaf Festival, KU basketball kickoff, taco celebrations, trivia, music and more
Upcoming events in the Lawrence area include weighty discussions as well as lighter fare. Whether it is a conversation on living in a “post-truth” world, enjoying Baldwin City’s annual Maple Leaf Festival, free music or taking part in one (or several) taco-themed festivities and fundraisers, this week’s roster includes something for almost everyone.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Poor planning
I have lived in Lawrence for most of the past 33 years since I started at KU, so I’m used to the seemingly boneheaded road construction decisions made every year (like always waiting until late summer to start major construction, so it just starts getting messy right before the students come back in August).
LJWORLD
Douglas County’s new crisis center is licensed, but officials still ‘ask for the community’s patience’ on opening date
Douglas County’s new behavioral health crisis center has been granted a provisional license, but there’s still no indication of when it will open, officials told the Douglas County Commission on Wednesday. Dr. George Thompson, the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County’s executive director and medical director, told...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to host ribbon cutting for newest complete segment of Lawrence Loop
The City of Lawrence is set to host a ribbon cutting for the newest complete segment of the Lawrence Loop next weekend. The new segment runs from Peterson Road Park to Michigan Street. The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at the park, 2250 Peterson Road.
LJWORLD
With building sale on the horizon, century-old Reuter Organ Company planning to scale back operations
Reuter Organ Company is planning to scale back operations with the impending sale of its 78,000-square-foot corporate facility in northwest Lawrence, the company’s president and CEO Albert Neutel Jr. announced in a press release Wednesday morning. The building, at 1220 Timberedge Road, is being sold to Harvesters, a Kansas...
LJWORLD
KU veteran Jason Bean not the only Kansas quarterback prepping for a new role this week
With Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels not expected to play Saturday at Oklahoma, and Jason Bean preparing to make the start, the depth behind KU’s top two QBs also has been impacted by Daniels’ injury. Freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko is slated to be Bean’s immediate backup when the 19th-ranked...
LJWORLD
John Halladay
COL. John W. Halladay, 90, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, 11 October, at his home. John was born on 10 June 1932, in a log cabin on Mormon Ridge, IA, the son of John Wesley and Martha (Charlier) Halladay. He graduated from Albion, IA, high school and enlisted in the Iowa National Guard at age 17. He received a direct commission in 1958 and went on active duty with the Army in 1961. In additional to numerous state-side assignments, he served two tours in Vietnam as an Intelligence Officer and two years in Puerto Rico as an Advisor.
LJWORLD
Woman awaiting retrial in 2002 Topeka killings released on bond
TOPEKA — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings. Dana...
LJWORLD
Week 7 Preview: No. 19 Kansas, reeling Oklahoma on different sides of the QB equation
It’s hardly rare to call the quarterback matchup a key to any college football game. But this week’s QB clash between No. 19 Kansas and the 3-3 Oklahoma Sooners is a little odd. Kansas (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big 12) will be without its starter, Jalon Daniels, who was...
LJWORLD
Kansas basketball picks up commitment from 4-star Class of 2023 point guard Elmarko Jackson
The Kansas men’s basketball program officially picked up another piece of its backcourt of the future on Thursday night, when four-star point guard Elmarko Jackson committed to join the Jayhawks. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Jackson, who attends the South Kent School in Connecticut, originally hails from Richland, New Jersey. He...
LJWORLD
Affidavit alleges ex-boyfriend threatened woman’s new boyfriend, tried to kill him by shooting his car
A Lawrence woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly made threats against her and her new boyfriend, damaged their property and tried to kill the new boyfriend by shooting his car, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Journal-World this week. The affidavit is in support of the arrest of 47-year-old Steven...
LJWORLD
Topeka police fatally shoot man armed with knife
TOPEKA — Topeka police officers shot and killed a man early Thursday after he walked toward them with a knife as they tried to intervene in a carjacking, authorities say. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that a woman called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to report that a 33-year-old family member, Taylor Lowery, was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man sentenced to 12 years for home burglary, robbing resident with an airsoft gun
A Lawrence man was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to 12 years in prison for a home burglary and robbery with an airsoft gun. The man, Wesley James Tolbert, 26, pleaded guilty in June to one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary for his part in a home robbery in the 900 block of Arkansas Street on Oct. 13, 2021.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in cellphone store incident
A Lawrence man was charged on Tuesday in Douglas County District Court with armed robbery and kidnapping for an incident in April at a T-Mobile phone store. Darien Khalil Chambers, 29, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with a handgun and two felony counts of kidnapping, according to charging documents. The documents say that on April 2 Chambers robbed two people of cellphone store merchandise at gunpoint and then held the two people by force to “facilitate flight or to facilitate the commission of a crime.”
